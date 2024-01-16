Whether you know someone who wants to move to Dubai or fancy a career change yourself…

Dream job alert… The world’s biggest long-haul airline, Emirates, is set to hire 5,000 more cabin crew this year as the Dubai-based carrier gets ready to welcome its new fleet of A350s in the summer and the Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2025.

Named the best airline in the world for 2023, Emirates will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents looking for the right candidates to join their impressive team of more than 140 nationalities.

The roles are Dubai-based positions and are specifically for fresh graduates with at least one year experience in hospitality or customer service.

Successful candidates will get the opportunity to live in Dubai and travel the world to an ever-growing list of 140 cities in 76 countries.

What is the monthly salary?

Cabin crew working in Emirates’ economy class cabins receive a starting monthly (tax-free) salary of Dhs10,388 based on 80 to 100 flying hours per month, according to the website. On top of this, Emirates provide meal allowances, hotel accommodation and transport to and from the airport.

Fun fact: Emirates was the first airline to install video systems in all seats in every cabin class throughout its fleet. This was back in 1992.

Fly better

In 2023, Emirates hired 8,000 new cabin crew as the airline ramped up its services post-pandemic. This year’s new recruits will increase the cabin crew numbers of 21,500 by 25 per cent.

The multi-award-winning airline also added 16 new routes to the Maldives, gave the economy-class amenities kit a glow-up, added 100 new films to the ICE system for our nostalgic viewing as well as plenty of spectacular features for Skywards members, that you probably didn’t even know existed such as EmiratesIO.

For more information or to apply, visit emiratesgroupcareers.com

Images: Emirates