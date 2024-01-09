Main draw revealed for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The exciting line up includes Britain’s 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu…

Britain’s Emma Raducanu will join a galaxy of global tennis talents at the capital’s courts during this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The 2021 US Open champion, who dropped zero sets en route to her maiden Grand Slam has received the first of four wildcards, and will join an exciting line up of leading stars including two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, big-hitting southpaw Beatriz Haddad Maia and Olympic champion Barbora Krejcikova this February at Abu Dhabi’s own WTA-500 event.

Raducanu shot to fame after she won the 2021 US Open at the tender age of 18. She became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era, and achieved that without dropping a single set over ten matches, progressing from the outside courts in Queens to a dream run that saw her lifting the trophy on Arthur Ashe.

Who else is coming to Abu Dhabi?

The main draw of confirmed players has been released, and top names that will be packing the roster include Kazakhstan’s 2022 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, fresh off a title win at the Brisbane International last weekend, World No. 8 Maria Sakkari of Greece and 2023 Dubai champion, Barbora Krejcikova, who has a career grand slam in the doubles format in addition to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Other notable names include 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina, Caroline Garcia and Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, whose career has experienced a renewed burst over the past year.

Six more players will be added to the draw via qualifying, in addition to the three remaining wild cards that are up for grabs.

