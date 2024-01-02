Meteor shower power to kick off 2024…

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower is here to welcome the new year and you can have a slice of this starry night this week, on Thursday, January 4. The very first meteor shower of the year, the Quadrantids will offer a rare, stunning spectacle, with up to 60 or meteors produced per hour at its peak.

The science and stuff

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower, named after the defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, is an annual event known for its intense bursts of meteor activity. It originates from the asteroid 2003 EH1.

Meteor showers are rare phenomenons, with the Quadrantids being rarer still. What makes it special is the rate of meteors per hour under optimal conditions, up to 60 or more in the best case. While the rate of meteors is high, the window of peak activity is narrow, which is why timing is everything.

Opening up the account of marvelous celestial happenings slated for 2024, the Quadrantids is expected to create a dazzling display in the night sky. Rarity, intensity – everything you’d want from a galactic exhibit of this variety.

The best seat at the show

Brought to you by Dubai Astronomy Group, this viewing event is the way to go if you’re looking to have the best possible experience. The event will be hosted in the Al Qudra Desert, away from the lights and pollution of the city, where you will be able to participate in guided observation sessions with several telescopes provided, informative talks on the Quadrantids meteor shower and Arabian Astronomy, sky mapping session and learning how to capture celestial events on your phone camera.

The event will last from 11pm to 4am, and tickets are priced between Dhs80 and Dhs140. The availability is limited, so hurry and register at althurayaastronomycenter.ae to reserve your spot at this evening of wonder. Complimentary hot beverages and snacks included.

Quadrantids Meteor Shower, Al Qudra Desert, Jan 4, 11pm to 4am, tickets start at Dhs80, althurayaastronomycenter.ae

