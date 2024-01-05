Fantastic festivals: All the festivals coming to Dubai in 2024

2024 is going to be a party and a half…

That is our What’s On prediction of the year. Seeing as some of the biggest, most exciting, most highly anticipated festivals are coming to the city in the next 12 months, it’s only natural for us to make that statement. Music, arts, literature, food – you name it, we have it. Here’s a rundown of all the fantastic festivals taking place this year.

Music

UNTOLD Music Festival

Romania’s very own UNTOLD Music festival is making it’s way to Dubai and we can’t keep calm. It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, so if you’re one, start planning right now. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to February 18. Tickets are priced from Dhs550 for the full four-day access and Dhs1,500 for VIP four-day access. The first phase of some 100 artists performing over the four days has already been revealed, and includes megastars like G-Eazy, Hardwell, Ellie Goulding and Major Laser.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 15 to 18, from Dhs550. @expocitydubai

Rewind The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai this year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far that will get your heart going if you’re an 80s and 90s baby. The artists confirmed so far include Wet Wet Wet, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, ABC, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2. Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb Elrow XXL Elrow XXL is making a return to D-City after putting up a smash hit show in D3 last year, to which practically evryone in the city went and will probably go this year as well. The 2024 rendition of Elrow XXL will see DJ Fisher taking to the decks at Media City Amphitheatre, promising an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances. Elrow XXL Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, April 13, 2024, from Dhs350. elrowdubai.com Film Music Week This one is a little bit different, but just as exciting. Combine the he love of great movies and bone-chilling music, and you have Film Music Week at the Dubai Opera in May of this year. The festival will bring to the city a celebration of all iconic film composers. The screening of the movies will be accompanied by live orchestra performances which truly bring the movie to life. Films that will be celebrated include Star Wars: A New Hope, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl and the unparalleled talent of Charlie Chaplin. Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 9 to 13, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888.dubaiopera.com InClassica International Music Festival View this post on Instagram A post shared by InClassica International Music Festival (@inclassica_music_festival)

A celebration of classical music, this festival will see a series of world-class acts putting up captivating live performances. Expect to see talented soloists, orchestras and conductors from around the globe at the Dubai Opera. Highly acclaimed artists like French-Belgian cellist Camille Thomas, Turkish pianist Fazil Say and Belgian violinist Marc Bouchkov will perform live renditions of overtures and symphonies by the likes of Beethoven, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and more during this concert series in Dubai. Dubai Opera, Feb 1 to 15, 2024, tickets start at Dhs199, Tel: (0) 4 440 8888, inclassica.com

Arts and Literature

Quoz Arts Fest

Alserkal’s Quoz Arts Fest returns for an eleventh edition on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, 2024. Here you can find all the art, culture, and mind-bending fun that we’ve all come to expect from the festival along with incredible food, design, music, workshops, and a lot of surprises. The annual two-day festival is sure to bring back the same amount of excitement, fun, curiosity, culture and of course, all-around feel-good vibes. Tickets are priced at Dhs63 per person for a two-day pass. Minors and those above 60 years old enter for free. All ticket proceeds from Quoz Arts Fest will go towards helping support local and regional talent, so not only are you having a good time, you’re also doing good. Get them at dubai.platinumlist.net or buy them on the door for Dhs63 per day.

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Jan 27 and 28, 2024. @quozartsfest / alserkal.online

Emirates Literature Festival

For all the literature lovers out there – the Emirates Literature Festival will be taking place from Wednesday, January 31 to February 6, 2024. The 16th edition of the seven-day festival is chock full of non-stop events for literary fans and a celebration of the written word. There will be plenty of authors making appearances, including Sophia Webster, Bernadine Evaristo, Deena Mohamed, Lucy Hawking and more. There will also be performances, games, activities, and food after the sun has gone down. It will take place from February 1 to 4. Tickets are available to purchase on the official website here.

@emirateslitfest

Sikka Art and Design Festival

The Sikka Art and Design Festival is now in its 12th edition and its still something you don’t want to miss. The festival will feature local and regional talents, including art installations, murals, photography, live performances, film screenings, music, panels, fashion and jewellery, workshops, local food and beverage concepts and more.You can lose yourself while exploring the many lanes of the open art museum and the different houses as you explore the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood – a stunning piece of Old Dubai.

Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, Feb 23 to Mar 3, 2024 @sikkaplatform

Art Dubai

Art Dubai is a short one but it’s sweet nonetheless. The three-day festival is coming back this year for a impressive 17th edition and will run from Friday, March 1 to 3, 2024. Head to Madinat Jumeirah to check out more than 100 exhibitors from 70 countries across the art festival’s four sections: Contemporary, Modern and Bawwaba and we can also expect to see the return of Art Dubai Digital for fans of digital art. Parallelly, there will also be extensive programming including performances, commissions, education programmes, talks, and annual conferences. For tickets say tunes to the Art Dubai website at artdubai.ae.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, March 1 to 3, 2024. Tel: (0)4 563 1400. artdubai.ae

World Art Dubai

World Art Dubai has art for all, which is probably the bets thing about it. Returning for its ninth edition from May 2 to 5, 2024, this is the event for you if you’re an art enthusiast on a budget as all the art on sale here is for affordable prices. World Art Dubai so much more than just buying and selling art. Visitors are treated to live art performances, street and graffiti artists showing off what they do best, workshops, art fashion shows and more, so expect to see similar exciting things this year as well.

World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, May 2 to 5, 2024 @worldartdubai

Food

Dubai Food Festival

If you’re a foodie, food lover or all of the above, the Dubai Food Festival is something you don’t want to miss. The annual celebration of food takes place city-wide at different restaurants and eateries across Dubai, with incredible offers and discounts at some of your favourite spots for Dubai Restaurant Week, pop-ups, tastings and unique experiences and more. Last year, for the first time ever, foodies were able to dine around some of Dubai’s top restaurants for as little as Dhs10 a dish. If that hasn’t convinced you yet, just wait till it comes around and you will be. Stay tuned for the dates and all the details for the 2024 edition.

Dubai Food Festival, @dubaieats, visitdubai.com

Taste of Dubai

Taste of Dubai returns from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25 to Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina, Expect to find some of the region’s most delicious drinks, interactive masterclasses, live music, family-friendly entertainment, and more. Top restaurants included in the lineup are Jason Atherton’s City Social, Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Maya by chef Richard Sandoval, Sumosan, Bushra by Buddha Bar, Rhodes W1, Indya by Vineet, Jun’s, Hutong, Akira Back, Torno Subito, Osteria Funkcoolio, and Tan Cha. Tickets are on sale now priced from Dhs55 for general admission which includes access to exclusive Taste workshops; Dhs165 for the taster package which gives you two food and two drink vouchers as well as access to the workshops; and Dhs250 for VIP with access to the VIP lounge, three food and drink vouchers, and workshops. Children under 12 years old go free.

Taste of Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina. Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25, doors open from 12pm. Tickets from Dhs55. dubai.platinumlist.net

Canteen X

Canteen X comes as part of Dubai Shopping Festival’s exciting experiences and is the foodie bit of the whole affair. It takes cues from Beach Canteen, a crowd favourite experience, and in totally took over Mushrif Park last year with Dubai’s food favourites, combined with entertainment and activities. it’s the perfect family experience because not only can you find the flavours that sing to your heart, but also hang out with your tribe or let the little ones be entertained for a little break for yourself. Stay tuned for all the updates on the year’s edition.

beachcanteen.ae

