It’s back, baby…

We know, we know – it’s only January and we’ve hopped on the high speed train to the end of the year. But it’s the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and we have fresh dates for a fresh year. This year, the highly-anticipated month-long challenge will take place from October 26 to November 24, 2024.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is your get-fit-quick scheme, with staying committed to moving your body for 30 minutes every day for 30 days, whatever form of movement it is that you enjoy. The whole city comes alive with classes, activities and activations, so you definitely won’t be on your own in this challenge, You’ve got the whole of Dubai rallying behind you.

This year will be the 8th edition of the challenge, with one consistent aim throughout: to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. There is so much that goes on every year, and you best believe there’s a class, a run, a community space or an activation for everyone.

Things to look forward to…

Some of the biggest events as part of the calendar include the Dubai Ride, the Dubai Run, the Dubai Women’s Run and the recently added Dubai South Run and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle. Aside from the events, you’ll also find a jam-packed schedule of classes with world-class instructors across the city, in forms like HIIT, Zumba, Calisthenics, weight lifting and more.

The most iconic fitness village in the whole affair is the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village. Last year, the action-packed emporium saw 24 different activities and zones, with talks and sessions on the Go Well Main Stage, a Children’s Zone, and a Sun & Sand Sports (SSS) Boxing Ring.

The all-new RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre was perfect for cycling fans, with 136 guided group bike rides across mountain bike trails, road track, and thrilling pump tracks taking place throughout DFC. For convenience, free bikes were provided for each session based on availability.

There are usually a bunch of community fitness hubs dotted across the city for the 30×30 challenge, bringing free, daily activities to residents

Stay tuned for more information on the full schedule for this year, registrations, tickets and all those things.

@dubaifitnesschallenge

Images: Supplied