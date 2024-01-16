A timeless masterpiece taking you on an unforgettable cosmic journey…

Loving all the performances taking place around Dubai? One you need to consider getting tickets to is Le Petit Prince. Taking place at the stunning Dubai Opera, you are sure to go on an extraordinary journey that transcends generations.

Taking place from January 25 to 28, theatregoers will experience an enchanting and mesmerising stage musical adaptation of de Saint-Exupéry’s masterpiece.

Le Petit Prince, or The Little Prince, follows an aviator who gets lost in the desert after a plane crash. He encounters a young prince and decides to join him and visit various planets, including Earth, to help him find his lost sheep.

Along the way, they come across a number of other charming characters, including a fox, snake, a three-petal flower, rose, and more. While it’s a seemingly simple adventure, it also explores and addresses themes of loneliness, friendship, love and loss.

The iconic scenes come to life in a symphony of dance, with colourful costumes, stunning visuals, music and storytelling – a fusion that will delight both little ones and adults alike.

Expect aerial performances, circus-like stunts, projections, music, and of course compelling dialogues that truly bring the scenes we imagine from the pages of the book, magically to life.

You might also like Dubai events 2024: All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming soon

The internationally beloved children’s book by French aristocrat, writer, and military pilot, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry has sold a whopping 200 million copies around the world. It has been translated into 250 languages, making it the second most translated book in modern history and no ‘petite prints’ run.

Ticket prices and show times:

Prices start from Dhs250 for silver seats, up to Dhs575 for VIP stalls and box tickets. You can get your tickets on dubaiopera.com or platinumlist.net

Thursday, January 25: 7pm

Friday, January 26: 8pm

Saturday, January 27: 3pm and 8pm

Sunday, January 28: 3pm and 7pm

Le Petit Prince, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 25 to 28, timings vary, ticket prices from Dhs250, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Supplied by Dubai Opera