The iconic Welsh singer and American singer-songwriter will perform as part of Saadiyat Nights on March 1 and 2…

What’s new pussycat? Sir Tom Jones is coming to Abu Dhabi for an unforgettable alfresco gig this March. As part of the closing weekend of Saadiyat Nights, the Welsh crooner will perform on the Green Green Grass at Saadiyat Island on Friday March 1.

But he’s not the only Legend coming to the capital that weekend. American singer-songwriter, John Legend, will close out the show with his iconic sound on Saturday March 2.

Tickets are on sale now and you can get them via ticketmaster.ae, with tickets priced from Dhs245.

Tom Jones

It’s Not Unusual for the singer to perform in the UAE, with his last performance at the Burj Al Arab in January 2023. Just over a year later, we can’t wait to welcome him to Abu Dhabi. The Grammy-awarded artist will take to the Saadiyat Island stage to perform his timeless ballads and songs from across his illustrious six decade career. Expect to sing and dance along as the 83-year-old hitmaker performs songs including She’s A Lady, Delilah, and I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.

John Legend

Well versed in performing in the UAE, Legend has previously performed at Dubai Jazz Festival, the Coca-Cola Arena, and most recently at the five-year anniversary of Louvre Abu Dhabi back in 2022. And despite the fact that Legend sits on a sensational tally of 12 Grammy wins, he has an Oscar, a Golden Globe and countless other awards and multi-platinum albums, hitting up this incredible Saadiyat Island stage will still likely feel like a special moment.

Almost everyone will have heard of what is the appropriately named song man’s biggest 13 x Platinum hit — All of Me, topping the list of so many first dance wedding playlists — but his range and musical flexibility beyond this sort of emotion-laden ballad is truly impressive. Tracks such as Ordinary People, So High, Penthouse, Glory and American Boy, demonstrate depth, and nuance — a scientific understanding of the power of music combined an artful execution of it.

Ticket prices

For Tom Jones, entry level grandstand tickets are priced at Dhs245, while gold tickets are Dhs495 and platinum tickets are Dhs695. If you want to be closest to the stage, expect to pay Dhs995 for diamond tickets.

For John Legend, grandstand tickets are Dhs295, gold tickets are Dhs495 and platinum tickets are Dhs695. For the platinum tickets closest to the stage, you’ll pay Dhs1,295.

Saadiyat Nights

The Saadiyat Nights music festival kicked off in January with one of the world’s biggest pop divas, Mariah Carey. The purpose built stage on Saadiyat Island will then welcome another musical icon, Andrea Bocelli, at the end of this month on Saturday January 27.

In February, already confirmed artists include the legendary Sting on February 3 and Lebanese star Magida El Roumi on February 10.

And stay tuned, as more artists are set to be announced soon.

Saadiyat Nights presents Sir Tom Jones and John Legend, March 1 and 2, tickets from Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae