First the Treble Trophy Tour, now the Big Five…

Manchester City fans in Abu Dhabi are in for a treat this weekend, as Yas Mall is all set to bring the Big Five to town in a unique display in the capital from January 20 to January 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Mall (@yasmallad)

The trophies will be displayed at City Challenge, Manchester City’s newly-launched interactive experience in Yas Mall, and all five trophies from City’s remarkable 2023 run in which the club won the English Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Super Cup and for the first time in the UAE, the FIFA Club World Cup, will be on display for fans in the region to enjoy. The sparkling display of silverware follows the ‘Treble Trophy Tour’ that arrived in the capital in October 2023 , as part of a global trophy tour.

In addition to the club’s impressive collection of trophies, Cityzens can look forward to exploring City Challenge, an interactive experience which features a diverse range of fun challenges, all of which are designed to test the physical and mental skills of participants. Merch hunters can get their hands full by visiting the City Store, operated by Puma.

Read more about the City Challenge here. See you this weekend!

City Challenge, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, January 20 and 21 1pm to 4pm, January 22 4pm to 6pm. @mancitychallenge