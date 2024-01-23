Miami Vibes returns to Abu Dhabi this February

Whether you’re hungry for sporting action or just good ol’ eats, head to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open…

Miami Vibes is set to return to the capital, and for the first time, entry will be absolutely free.

The immensely popular foodie favourite will be firing up the excitement at the capital’s own WTA 500 tournament in just over a week, making their presence felt at the upcoming Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by hosting the food and beverage area, which will also include retail outlets and workshops open to the public.

Miami Vibes was last in the capital in November, treating visitors to a multitude of delightful dining options. With a terrific 26 vendors laying the table for burgers, pizza, desserts and more via brands such as Island, She Burger, Drvn Coffee, Glaze Bakehouse, Giyo Sushi, Coal, MLT and others, fans of the popular festival were spoiled for choice. Snap-happy guests were also satiated, as the festival packed endess ‘grammable moments and exciting vibes throughout.

While you enjoy ace tennis action and exciting eats courtesy of Miami Vibes, an exciting line up of musical acts has also been unveiled for both weekends.

