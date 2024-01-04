Of sports dynasties and racing legacies…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

Ferrari

Releasing: January 4

Starring: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley

Starring heavyweights Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, Ferrari follows a time of crisis in the empire of Enzo Ferrari. In a risky move, the former racer and automotive trailblazer decides to bet it all on the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

The Iron Claw

Releasing: January 4

Starring: Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen White

Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White star as the mammoth and inseparable Von Erich brothers who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s and established a sports dynasty. Together, they must face tragedy and triumph and the shadow of their domineering father and coach.

Night Swim

Releasing: January 4

Starring: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle

Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film follows Ray Waller, a former major league baseball player forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home after persuading his wife that the shimmering backyard swimming pool will be fun for the kids and provide physical therapy for him. But there is a dark secret in the home’s past,

