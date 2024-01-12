New movies you can catch in the cinema this weekend
Of bees and never ending horror…
Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.
The Beekeeper
Released: January 11
Starring: Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons
In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”
Lord of Misrule
Released: January 11
Starring: Ralph Ineson, Tuppence Middleton, Matt Stoke
A desperate search for the young daughter of the town’s new minister.
For the little ones…
Johnny Puff: Secret Mission
Released: January 11
Starring: Johnny Depp
Follows Johnny Puff and his friends as they embark on a secret mission to save Taigasville from the evil plans of Otto von Walrus.
Images: Supplied