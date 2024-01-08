From long vacationers to reality TV stars…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Pierre Gasly

And the vacation saga of the Formula 1 star in the UAE continues. He’s been out and about, spotted with his parents poolside and his partner Kika Gomes ringing in the new year. Most recently, he was seen taking the good old go-karts for a spin at the Dubai Kartdrome, a throwback to his pre-Formula 1 days.

Molly-Mae Hague

The British reality TV star has been sharing sweet updates of her family vacation with her husband and daughter in the city on her social media. Most recently, she was spotted out and about fo dinner, sporting a stunning red dress and a fresh face.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

The influencer and football legend sure do make a power couple. Rodríguez shared wholesome moments from their vacation in the city on her social media. The family has been spending fun days by the pool and beach, as well as eating out and socialising.

Mariah Carey

The musical legend landed in the capital this past week so perform at the inaugural Saadiyat Nights concert, serenading to a jam-packed audience. The show was pretty epic and safe to say, she brought the house down.

