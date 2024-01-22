From music’s biggest names to golf royalty…

Some big things happened this week – Ed Sheeran’s highly anticipated concert and the Hero Dubai Dessert Classic – which means many a stars descended upon the city. Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Ed Sheeran

Music megastar Ed Sheeran performed two spectacular sold-out concerts at The Sevens Stadium this past weekend, and before his shows, took a trawl of the town. He was spotted at popular Dubai-born family-run eatery Orfali Bros.

He also seemed to have had a smashing fun time with some camels, as one does in Dubai, sharing a video of his camel-themed adventures on his Instagram page. Ed also spent time with some schools students, performing an intimate concert for them.

Calum Scott

The British crooner opened for Ed Sheeran at both his shows this past weekend, and was spotted having a good time out and about town. He was seen with Executive Chef Craig Best at the Aura Skypool as well as playing to a jam-packed crowd at The Sevens Stadium.

Niall Horan

The heartthrob musician and former member of boyband town takeover One Direction has been big into golf since a while now, and was present at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, swapping his guitar and microphone for some clubs. He was one of the amateurs to take to the course for the Pro-Am at the Emirates Golf Club on the eve of the tournament.

Rory McIlroy

The World No. 2 was one of the many golfing bigwigs who came down to Dubai for the highly anticipated tournament. The now four-time winner and defending champion made history in Dubai by becoming the first player to win the Dallah Trophy four times. He was also spotted on the iconic roof of Atlantis The Royal, where he welcomed the start of the tournament by teeing off and taking a shot.

Tommy Fleetwood

One of the biggest names in golf, Tommy Fleetwood won big at the DP World Tour earlier this month and gave a stellar performance at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic this past week.

Erling Haaland and Amir Khan

The Norwegian professional footballer and striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the British boxer were spotted at this super tiny neighbourhood spot having some delicious Kenyan barbecue. Hashmi Barbecue is a fully family-owned and family-run establishment originally opened in Nairobi, Kenya, and has been serving since 1978.

