The Shape Of You singer paid a visit to Orfali Bros, a Dubai-born family-run eatery in Wasl 51…

Dubai is no stranger the odd celebrity and, now the season is in full swing, it’s no surprise we’re seeing famous faces pop up at some of our favourite restaurants.

Global megastar Ed Sheeran was spotted dining at Orfali Bros on Thursday, January 18 ahead of his live concert in Dubai.

The renowned British singer-songwriter chose the exquisite ‘bistronomy’ in Wasl 51, run by the formidable trio of Syrian brothers. Every flavour, ingredient and technique play a special part in the story at this local gem, which was officially named MENA’s 50 Best Restaurant 2023 for its imaginative Mediterranean and Arabian-inspired dishes.

While we don’t know exactly what Ed would have sampled during his meal, we hope he managed to try some of our favourites such as the OB cheeseburger, ajoblanco (Hokkaido scallop with olive oil caviar and black garlic), shish barak a la gyoza (beef dumplings with a Middle Eastern twist), and the miso tahini salmon.

In a video posted to Orfali Bros Instagram stories, Ed Sheeran tells Mohamed Orfali that the food was “amazing” and that he will be back next time he’s in Dubai. Ed Sheeran reshared the video to his 46.5 million followers and added, “Thank you for the incredible food!! So good.”

Set to be the largest open-air concert to ever taken place in Dubai, Ed Sheeran is performing at the Sevens Stadium for two nights on January 19 and 20, as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour with tour guest Calum Scott.

This stop is part of the Asia and Middle East leg of his smash-hit tour and will be the first time the singer will be performing in the city since his first concert back in 2017.

Tickets for the Saturday show are completely sold-out, however, there are a limited number of tickets left for Friday available to purchase on platinumlist.net.

