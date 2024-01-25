The list keeps growing…

Just announced and added to the Untold Dubai lineup are four DJs who are slightly more underground, a kind of, if you know, you know sort of situation. Added to the Galaxy Stage lineup we will be seeing the likes of Kaisa, Luciano, Dubfire and Hotsince82.

Along with the likes of Tiesto, Mahmut, Orhan, Amin Van Buuren and Timy Trumpet – These seven DJs have just been added to the Untold Dubai lineup and it is shaping up to be a four day festival in Dubai with a lineup that is unlike any other.

The Galaxy Stage

Poised as the stage for, techno and deep house enthusiasts, The Galaxy Stage is set to be the place for ravers to congregate and truly get into the vibes of techno and house music.

At the stage you will find the likes of Luciano – a Swiss and Chilean DJ who is known for dance and electronic house. If you’re more into the liquid and tropical style house, then Kaisa is the girl for you. Otherwise the likes of Dubfire and Hotsince82 will be bringing their unique and iconic sounds to the stage. South African DJ Shimza will also be on the decks. You can also expect Nicole Moudaber, and Sven Vath.

Also on the lineup

The four-day festival has a long and coveted list of performers hitting the stage. In the DJ world, we have some incredible artists including the likes of Major Lazer, Hardwell, Don Diablo, and Armin Van Buuren. Also recently added to the stellar lineup is none other than Tiesto and Mahmut Orhan.

If hip-hop and pop are more your vibe – don’t worry because confirmed so far are the hit makers: Bebe Rexha, Ellie Goulding and G-Eazy. Also recently added to the lineup is none other than Korean rap sensation, Psy.

Untold Dubai is promising over 100 artists to perform, so with one-tenth of the artists now announced, strap in because we are in for a serious treat.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Dubai. Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18, from Dhs300. untold.ae

Images: Supplied