Dubai’s ruling family are often spotted out and about embracing the city’s culinary scene – and we have plenty of proof of that. Most recently, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has been spotted at one of Jumeirah’s newest venues, Cipriani Dolci.

The Dubai Ruler spotted at the new outpost of the chic Italian eatery on Wednesday January 10 with a group in tow. He dined alongside what seemed to be family and close associates.

While we’re unclear about what he would have sampled during his meal, he could have tried an array of savoury dishes for a more meaty meal, including homemade ricotta gnocchi, veal Milanese, tasty sandwiches, and a three-tier truffle pizza tower.

He also could have ended the meal with decadent desserts, which the establishment is well loved for, like the torta di cioccolato, ice cream freshly whipped to order, lemon tart, tiramisu and the must-try at all Cipriani’s – the vanilla meringue cake.

Both Sheikh Mohammed and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum are all about supporting the hospitality industry and have been spotted at several different venues across the city over the years.

Sheikh Hamdan in particular is very much involved in the culinary scene of Dubai and has been seen at many top restaurants.

About Cipriani Dolci

The Cipriani name is firmly a family legacy, with four generations of the Italian Cipriani family building a single restaurant that opened in 1931 into a renowned hospitality brand all over the world. In the UAE, Cipriani’s upscale Italian restaurants can be found in various locations – DIFC in Dubai and Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

Cipriani Dolci, is a more relaxed little sister to Cipriani’s fine Italian fare, located in The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall.

Images: Supplied/Socials

@ciprianidolcijumerah