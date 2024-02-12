Looking for things to do this weekend?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a three-day wellness festival in Hatta, Taste of Dubai food festival, a free fitness festival on the beach, new restaurants, live performances, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 23

Attend a wellness festival in the Hatta hills

Community, music, movement, and wellness festival, Coreunity, is back for its second edition this weekend. Taking place at Wadi Hub at Dubai’s Hatta Resorts from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25. Surrounded by Hatta’s breathtaking mountains, all guests are invited to get their heart rate pumping by enjoying trail hikes and runs, mountain-top meditation, hula hooping, dance sessions, drum workshops, and more. For those eager for healthy competition, there will also be a mountain biking race scheduled throughout the weekend as well as discounted rates on Hatta Wadi Hub activities from ziplines to football zorbing.

Coreunity Festival, Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts, Dubai. Fri Feb 23 to Sun 25 2024, Full festival pass Dhs449, Friday Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, Sunday Dhs249. Camping tent plot Dhs99, two person tent Dhs649, kids under 12 are free, Tel: (0)55 814 9704, coreunityfest.com

Pasta and poetry

This Friday, homegrown pasta atelier Polline is hosting a Valentine’s-themed poetry slam titled Love Me, Love Me Not. Whether you’re a lover of pasta or, a poet and you didn’t know it, make your way down to the hidden gem for a wholesome night of delicious food and heart-warming spoken word performances. Don’t leave without trying the homemade sourdough and fermented chili butter (Dhs12), charcoal prawns (Dhs70), and the pomodoro and burrata tagliatelle (Dhs65).

Polline, Beach Walk Boutique Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai. Daily 7.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 328 8930. @pollinedxb

Get your culture fix

The Phantom of the Opera should be on everyone’s bucket list and you’re in luck because the sensational and spellbinding musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber has landed in Dubai. Taking place from Thursday, February 22 to March 10, the musical returns to Dubai Opera to capture our hearts once again. Ahead of the much-awaited performance in Dubai, Laura Coughlin from What’s On caught up with the man behind the mask, British-Lebanese actor Nadim Naaman, to find out how he feels about this complex character: Read it here.

The Phantom of the Opera at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to March 10, 2024, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Try a new breakfast

If you’re bored of the same old avocado on toast, mix things up and try an all-new breakfast this weekend. Located in the Almas Tower in JLT, Not Only Fish now serves a delicious Pan-Asian breakfast menu including bubble waffles, roti, Chinese donuts, bao buns, and imaginative reinterpretations of local favourite, shakshuka. Available Monday to Saturday from 8am to 11.30am.

Not Only Fish, Almas Tower, JLT, Dubai. Monday to Saturday, 8am to 11.30am. notonlyfish-dxb.com

Saturday, February 24

Visit a cool food festival

One of the highlights of our winter calendar, Taste of Dubai returns this weekend. Taking over Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina, the food festival is bringing together an expected 25,000 foodies across the three days. As always there will be a jam-packed itinerary, including some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants, delicious drinks, interactive masterclasses, live music, family-friendly entertainment, Dibba Bay’s oyster shuck-off, and more.

Taste of Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina. Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25, doors open from 12pm. Tickets from Dhs55. dubai.platinumlist.net

Feel the burn in the middle of the desert

Get ready for sun, sweat, and a whole lot of sand… The Platform Studios are hosting a unique ride in the desert at pop-up café HIDDEN this Saturday. Powered by founder of Power and Flow Kristina Girod, the iconic ride session is priced at Dhs150. There are three sessions taking place on the day at 8am, 9am, and 5.30pm, with an epic 150 bikes per class. More than a workout, participants can expect refreshments from the likes of Blu Matcha and House of Pops, apparel by Lululemon, ice baths, sports massages, and more.

Hidden, Al Marmoon Heritage Village. Saturday, Feb 24, 8am, 9.30am, 5.30pm. @theplatformstudios

Dance the night away

Get ready for the ultimate party on the sand this Saturday… Day-to-night beach club Be Beach has already been welcoming a line-up of international artists to its shores every Saturday, and this weekend it’s set to get even hotter with an Afrodise takeover, featuring special guest DJs Aaron Sevilla and Joezi Zirah. Afrodise is a Mexican record label world-renowned for epic events including Burning Man and Ultra. Kickstarting from 6pm and going on right until 4am, it’s free entry for ladies and Dhs200 for gents.

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Check out this sporty chic collab

Dubai is no stranger to a high fashion takeover, but this latest collab might just be one of our favourites yet. Whether you’re a matcha lover, wellness enthusiast, or padel pro, you’ll probably have heard of The Matcha Club in Al Quoz. The design-led club – with its terracotta courts, burnt-orange fencing, olive trees, and Mediterranean aesthetic – swiftly became the city’s iconic wellness lifestyle hub. And just when we thought the space couldn’t get any cooler, none other than Maison Valentino have taken over. Play padel on the Valentino branded courts, sip on a Valentino matcha latte, and explore the designer’s spring-summer 2024 collection.

The Matcha Club, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily 6am to 12am. Until March 21. Tel:(0)4 548 8364. matchadxb

Sunday, February 25

Attend a free fitness festival on the beach

Dubai’s one-day free fitness festival Active on the Beach returns this weekend. Taking place on the gorgeous beach at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah on Sunday, February 25 you will have the chance to experience an entire day in the latest in health and fitness from Zumba to sunset yoga, sound healing to dance class.

Kempinski Hotel & Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, Feb 25, sunrise to sunset. Reserve a spot here: eventbrite.co.uk

Meat up with some friends

Cult-followed sandwich pop-up Harry’s Sandwiches is back. This Sunday, they’re taking over British pub Reform Social & Grill, unveiling their latest masterpiece: the Mexican Pambazos. The pambazos sarnie features homemade telera bread brushed and toasted with guajillo sauce, filled with Wagyu chorizo, fried potato hash, chipotle crema, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, and finished with a fresh salsa. You won’t want to miss this.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai. Su nday, February 25, 3pm to 9pm. @harrys.dxb

Unleash your competitive side

‘On yer bike…’ The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge pedals into town this month, attracting cycling enthusiasts from around the world. The inclusive event has shorter stretches for kids, teens, and tiny tots, while for everyone else, it’s time to saddle up for a 94.1km route that takes you all over the city. The track for the big race will be starting from the iconic Expo City Dubai. Cyclists can look forward to passing by Dubai’s popular landmarks such as the bustling Global Village, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and the breezy Jumeirah Golf Estates once taking off from the start line.

Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, 6.10am, Sun Feb 25. cyclechallenge.ae

Sip by the pool

You know how the saying goes: If life gives you limes, make margaritas… And well, as part of margarita month (yes, the cocktails are so good there’s a whole month dedicated to them), Cointreau has partnered with Bla Bla for an unmissable poolside pop-up featuring the world’s most beloved cocktail with its iconic flavours. Guests can try an array of Cointreau-based margaritas, inventive concoctions, frozen tipples, and more. Available this Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 6pm, ladies can enjoy free entry with pool access, sun loungers, and three cocktails. For gents, it’s Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable.

Beach Bar at Bla Bla, JBR, Dubai. Saturday and Sunday 1pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4584 4111. @blabladubai

