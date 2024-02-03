It’s the Year of the Dragon…

No matter what the celebration, there is a space for it in Dubai. We pride ourselves on being the residents of a melting pot of cultures, and for the opportunities we have to experience traditions, customs and festivals from far and wide. If you celebrate Chinese New Year, falling on Saturday, February 10, 2024, here are all the spots you can head to to welcome a fresh calendar and immerse yourself in the festivities.

Hutong

Hutong Dubai invites diners to indulge in an elevated Chinese New Year experience. From February 9 to 11, you can savour artful creations such as lobster lao he, the intricate Chinese New Year dim sum platter, five spices with foie gras, flaming peking duck and the cigar signature box. A DJ will entertain on the night of 9 and on 10, tuck into a brunch featuring live DJ beats, mesmerising Dragon Shows, and live calligraphy.



Hutong, DIFC, Feb 9 to 11, Tel: (0) 4 220 0868, @hutongdubai

The Stables Dubai

The Stables have an exciting offer for Chinese New Year, where you can make your own vision board as you sip on delightful beverages. The menu features an array of British classics and everyday specialties, and ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks with the purchase of any dish from the menu. Tuck into signature dishes such as dynamite shrimps, wagyu roast, grilled tiger prawns, and desserts such as sticky coffee pudding, dark chocolate mousse tar-tar, and more. On January 22, from 7pm to 9pm.

The Stables, 32 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Jan 22, 7pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 54 417 7028, @thestablesdubai

Zheng He

Stunning waterside location Zheng He in Jumeirah Mina A’Salam is decking up to celebrate the Chinese New Year, complete with celebrations, decorations and delicious food. Sample delicacies like stewed chicken with spicy bean sauce, char siew pork belly, wok-seared tenderloin with savoury truffle paste and more. There will be live lion dance performances on February 9 to 10 not just Zheng He, but throughout the hotel. Available from January 10 to February 10.

Zheng He, Jumeirah A’Salam, Jan 10 to Feb 10, daily, 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs288 per person inclusive food only, Dhs388 per person inclusive soft beverages, Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com

Ladurée

The luxury French patisserie is introducing an exquisite limited-edition 8-piece macaron box adorned in the shades of red and gold. Guests can customize their macarons with assorted options, priced at Dhs150. Available for purchase at select outlets across Dubai, including the iconic Dubai Mall restaurant, the Tea Room at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates’ Tea Room, Dubai Festival City Mall, Nakheel Mall, Dubai Hills restaurant, City Centre Al Zahia restaurant, Abu Dhabi Mall restaurant, Yas Mall restaurant, Al Bateen,and Marina Mall restaurant.

Ladurée, across various locations, Dhs150, @ladureeuae

Shanghai Me

Shanghai Me’s themed celebration ‘Dragon Unleashed’ will run from February 7 to 22, and is offering a a specially curated Chinese New Year Menu with temari dragon rolls, creamy lobster soup, chinese style salmon sashimi, scallop xiao long bao and much more. The whole space will be decked up and out, with two trees adorned with mini lanterns and hanging wish cards that guests can hang. Inside, the restaurant will come alive with red fans, lanterns, red florals and gold decor. On the eve of the 10th, the celebrations will be in full swing, with a Lion Dance, a skilled Chinese calligrapher inscribing guests’ names on red paper and special prizes. Each attendee will receive a traditional red envelope with special golden tickets with exclusive prizes from Shanghai Me. From February 7 till 22, with each order of the limited edition Dragon Cocktail, guests will receive wish cards to pen down aspirations for the new year and hang them up outside.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village, DIFC, Feb 7 to 22, 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 564 0505, @shanghaimedxb

Long Yin

On Friday, February 9, from 7pm, enjoy a grand buffet feast of traditional Chinese cuisine with different live cooking and barbeque stations spread on the promenade terrace, along with an array of delicacies, the highlight of which is the crispy duck. Packages are priced at Dhs425 inclusive of alcoholic beverage (house pouring), Dhs325 inclusive of soft beverages and Dhs165 for the kids package (6 years and above).

Long Yin, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Feb 9, 7pm, packages start at Dhs325, Tel: (0) 4 702 2455, @longyindubai

Sui Mui

Pan-Asian spot Sui Mui is celebrating from February 11 to 15, a lavish spread of traditional dishes inspired by the flavorful streets of China. The selection of starters, main course and dessert includes crispy prawn fruit salad, crispy prawns on toast, Cantonese taro dumplings, Guangzhou fried rice, Hong Kong beef, stir fried ngo kuay, stuffed black sesame dumpling and sticky rice with their toppings. The packages are priced at Dhs195 for the soft beverage package and Dhs265 for the alcohol package.

Sui Mui, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Feb 11 to 15, 7pm to 10pm, packages start at Dhs195, Tel: (0) 4 511 7373, @suimuidxb

Trader Vic’s

Head over to Trader Vic’s on February 10 for an exquisite Chinese New Year-themed brunch. The tiki bar and restaurant will have a special Chinese New Year makeover for one weekend only. Indulge in delicious island bites, meat stations, sharing platters and free-flowing beverages with live entertainment so you can get up on your feet and dance the night away. From 1pm to 4pm. Packages are priced at Dhs350 for the soft package, Dhs499 for the house package and Dhs599 for the premium package.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, Feb 10, 1pm to 4pm, packages start at Dhs350, Tel: (0) 4 230 0073, @tradervicspalmjumeirah

Secret Parties

Secret Parties is hosting special Chinese New Year brunches at Naughty Noodles Brunch, Maiden Shanghai on the Palm, on Feb 10 and 17. Tuck into indulgent, authentic and entirely delicious fare to share, such as boom boom chicken, crispy seafood roll, an appetising assortment of dim sum, kung pao prawns, wild mushroom with smoked chilli, and a selection of desserts. Added to the mix is the special decor and entertainment. The soft package is priced at Dhs350, the house package at Dhs450, and the sparkling package at Dhs500.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 10 and 17, brunch 12.30pm to 4pm, after party, 4pm to 8pm, packages start at Dhs350, book at secret-parties.com

Legoland

This one is perfect for the family. Legoland is hosting a spectacular few fun filled days with interactive Lego activities, a Lego Wishing Wall, an exciting treasure hunt with Lego prizes, and character parades. At the Legoland Hotel, you can take advantage of the Chinese New Year Sleepover, with themed activities such as a Lego Dragon Build, arts and crafts, a daily colouring activity, and an evening dance workshop with the Legoland favourites: Ollie & Olivia the Dragons. Lastly, there is also a Chinese New Year themed brunch at the Bricks Family Restaurant. Key point – bottomless beverages are involved and more Lego activities. The playcation is available from February 9 to 18, and the brunch is from 1pm to 4pm on February 10 and 17.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Feb 9 to 18, Tel: (0) 4 820 3123, legoland.com

SHI

From February 5 to 11, SHI is hosting a spectacular celebration. Kicking things off, each guest will be honored with a traditional red envelope, symbolizing good luck and prosperity. These will be adorned on bonsai trees at SHI’s entrance. Special surprises will be concealed in lucky envelopes. For the food and beverages, a unique Dragon themed welcome drink will be followed by a delicious feast – dragon fruit tiger prawn, crispy duck maki roll with volcano sauce, braised lamb pot, crispy chicken with lime sauce and chef’s special dessert. The evenings of the 9 and 10 will see hand fan performers and Guzheng instrumental performances, alongside SHI’s resident DJ and singer. The celebration is priced at Dhs400 per person, with children under six years old dining for free.

SHI, Bluewaters Island, Feb 5 to 11, Dhs400, Tel: (0) 4 393 9990, @shi.dxb

Jixiang

Sample the exclusive Dragon Feast at Jixiang for Chinese New Year.The feats features a selection of Chinese specialities including chicken sheng jian bao, udon noodles mixed with a selection of vegetables, and the refreshing shenlong mocktail, all for Dhs95. Each take-away box will showcase a beautiful dragon print artwork and every guest buying this offer will receive complimentary fortune cookies. There will also be branded beach/shopping bags as a token of appreciation to its loyal customers. Guests will also have opportunity to win gift vouchers through Instagram competitions, so keep an eye out for that. Available for both visiting guests and online delivery.

Jixiang, across various locations, Dhs95, @jixiang_dimsum

Moli by SHI

Newest Chinese spot on the block, Moli by SHI will kick off celebrations with a personalised zodiac cocktail. The space will be decked out with Chinese lanterns and artistic touches. Diners will be treated to a four course set menu with dishes like dragon fruit tiger prawn and crispy angus beef eggplant roll; followed by a selection of dim sum featuring lobster dumplings, angus beef kimichi and prawn har gau. The Dragon Feast is priced at Dhs350 per person and children below six years old dine for free. The festivities will run from February 5 to 11.

Moli by SHI, Dubai Hills Business Park, Feb 5 to 11, Dhs350, Tel: (0) 4 276 3338, @molidubai

Sea Fu

At Sea Fu, upon entering the restaurant, you can select a lucky card, which will unveil a special complimentary offering of small bites to be enjoyed throughout your visit. The highlight of the celebrations is the crispy orange baby chicken bao bun. In true Chinese New Year style, there will also be traditional fortune cookies, revealing each guest’s personal fate. You can also write your heartfelt wishes for the Lunar New Year and hang them from the olive tree on the terrace, creating a heartfelt display of aspirations. Celebrations will continue from February 9 to 11.

Sea Fu, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Beach Road, Feb 9 to 11, Tel: (0) 4 270 7802, @seafudubai

Hakkasan

Hakkasan is celebrating from Friday February 9 to Saturday February 24, with a limited-edition menu featuring exclusive new dishes like a festive cocktail and a special dessert created just for the occasion. On the entertainment front, a unique lion dance is also planned throughout the evening on Saturday February 10. To keep up with traditions, guests are invited to write their wishes on a red ribbon before tying it to the restaurant’s wall latticing in hopes that they will come true. The eight-course set menu is priced at Dhs788 per person, with a cocktail featuring Belvedere vodka and Campari aperitivo reduction, mixed with yuzu sake, dragon fruit, raspberry and elderflower for Dhs98.

Hakkasan, Atlantis The Palm, Feb 9 to 29, 6pm to 11:45pm, Dhs788, Tel: (0) 4 426 0752, @hakkasandubai

Ling Ling

Head to Ling Ling for premium celebrations from Saturday February 10 to Saturday February 24. Diners can select from special dishes starting from Dhs105, including a yee sang prosperity salad featuring salmon sashimi and yuzu dressing, lobster prawn toast with yuzu mustard aioli, lobster longevity noodles with Boston lobster, as well as a whole steamed seabass with ginger, scallion and soya. The dishes can be paired with a themed Fire & Earth Dragon cocktail or a Gold & Water Dragon mocktail. Continue the party with a table at the Ling Ling Ultra Lounge.

Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal, Feb 10 to 24, 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0) 56 997 1642, @linglingdubai

Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel

The Great British Restaurant is hosting Chinese New Year celebrations with a delicious feast including dishes such as char siu beef ribs, peking duck, assorted dumplings, grilled fish with Asian spicy sauce, and more, with a spectacular lion dance and a live DJ. To add to the vibe this evening brings, guests can also enjoy live cooking stations around the restaurant. Priced at Dhs190 per person.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Sat, Feb 10, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs190, Tel: (0) 4 455 1111, @dukesthepalm

Bateel

Bateel is celebrating Chinese New Yer with an exclusive gift set. Featuring a sleek semi-circular design adorned with intricate gold accents, the Mandarin gift set symbolises prosperity. It features a sun and waves motif in a striking red hue, a traditional symbol of joy and good fortune. The box is available in a selection of sizes and is fully customisable so you can fill it with your choice of Bateel’s finest organic plain and gourmet filled dates, paired with premium roasted nuts and fruits including candied orange and lemon peel, exquisite date biscuits and premium chocolates.

Bateel, across various locations, @bateelgourmet

Demon Duck

Celebrity Chef Alvin Leung is bringing the exclusive for Chinese new Year this year, with a five-course tasting menu with a creative twist from Feb 9 to 18 at Dhs520 per person. There will also be traditional Chinese dragon dance. Dishes include lo hei salmon slaw, dragon beard dumplings, hot and sour lobster soup, and the signature slow-roasted demon duck served with lettuce wraps, calamansi buns, and CNY sauce. Entertainment till Feb 10

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree, Bluewaters Island, Feb 9 to 18, Dhs520, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @demonduckdubai

Xu

XU, invites you to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a celebration filled with delectable dishes, cocktails, live entertainment, and festive decorations. From February 9 to 17 , XU will be offering exquisite celebrations for Chinese New Year. A Wish Tree at the entrance of the restaurant is a symbol of good luck, prosperity, and positive energy for the coming year. You can share your hopes and dreams by writing them on special wishing cards and adorning the tree. XU will be decorated with traditional red lanterns, signifying good fortune and happiness. There is also the Chinese tradition of the Red Envelope Draft.

Xu, Mall of the Emirates, Feb 9 to 17, Tel: (0) 4 394 6252, @xurestaurantdubai

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

There’s much happening at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm for Chinese New Year. Start the day with a delicious breakfast buffet at Cordelia, with a buffet menu that includes a delectable selection of freshly prepared spring rolls, scrumptious wontons, soft bao buns, and other delicious Chinese favourites. From 6.30am to 10.30am on weekdays and 6.30am to 11am on weekends. Priced at Dhs170 per person. The LobbyLounge is serving themed pastries from February 9 to 11, starting from Dhs45. There is also a Chinese New Year staycation, with a surprise upon arrival for those booking stays from February 9 to 11, and a thoughtfully curated selection of delectable treats arranged in a themed box.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Feb 9 to 11, Tel: (0) 4 218 00 00, stregisdubaithepalm.com

Mosaico

Mosaico at Palazzo Versace will be hosting a special themed Chinese New Year high tea. Guests are invited to celebrate in the festive and opulent setting of the venue with panoramic views of the Dubai Creek. The celebration will be complete with an array of traditional Chinese entertainment, ranging from dragon dances to design and décor to enthrall guests for one day only on February 10. From February 8 to 10, 10.30am to 7pm, priced at Dhs360 per stand for two.

Mosaic, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Feb 8 to 10, 10.30am to 7pm, Dhs360, Tel: (0) 4 556 8888, @palazzoverdsacedubai

Giardino

Giardino is hosting a Chinese New Year themed feast with an exquisite dinner buffet featuring authentic Chinese delicacies for guests looking to indulge in a tasteful dining experience. Giardino will also have live entertainment for its guests to enjoy, including traditional Chinese dragon-themed dances.

Giardino, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Feb 8 to 10, 6.30pm to11pm, Dhs250 for buffet only, drinks charged accordingly, Tel: (0) 4 556 8888, @giardinodubai

LAH LAH

Head to LAH LAH’s Asian nightlife inspired terrace and indulge in an exquisite menu. The menu includes Chinese delights such as XO scallop dumplings, wagyu foie gras rolls, chicken wonton, the iconic Beijing crispy duck and main courses like szechuan chili lobster, cantonese wagyu rib-eye, or Asian-style seabass. There will also be an array of dessert platters and fortune cookies. The celebration will kick off on Saturday, February 10 with dragon dance performances from 7pm to 10pm. The exclusive Chinese New Year menu will be available until the February 16.

LAH LAH, Zabeel House, Feb 10 to 16, 7pm to 10pm, soft package for Dhs250, house package for Dhs345, sparkling package for Dhs365, Tel: (0) 4 519 1111, @lahlahdxb

Aspen Café

Indulge in a special afternoon tea at Aspen Café, in collaboration with Xu, featuring a carefully crafted experienc with treats, dim sum, dumplings, bao buns, and desserts, perfectly paired with both classic and Chinese teas. Daily, from 1pm to 7pm, from February 10 to 24 at Dhs190 per person.

Aspen Café, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Feb 10 to 24, Tel: (0) 4 409 5999, dining.moe@kempinski.com

LAO

LAO at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is hosting a Chinese New Year night brunch accompanied by a traditional Chinese Lion Dance performance and festive giveaways, such as Chinese fortune cookies and hand-fans. Dhs270 per person for food only; Dhs350 per person with soft beverages; Dhs495 per person with house beverages; Dhs175 per child, aged 6-11 years old.

LAO, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Feb 9, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 818 2157, @lao.dubai

