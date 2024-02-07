Some rain to kick things off…

It’s a wet one this Monday and the rest of the week, possibly. Rain in the UAE is quite the event, simply because it comes so rarely. This week, we’re being graced by not only the joy and thrill of downpour in Abu Dhabi, but also Valentine’s Day, and all the love that comes with it. Happy Monday!

Here are 7 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, February 12

Hide from the rain with a fun indoor activity

How about gliding over the ice at Zayed Sports City? Step into your skates and glide over the ice at one of the city’s most celebrated recreational spots, the Zayed Sports City ice skating rink. You can opt for either public skating sessions, or if you’re new to the game, learn to skate with the Zayed Sports Academy. Once you’re comfortable on the ice, pick between sports like figure skating, ice hockey or ringette. They also hold ladies-only sessions every Friday for those of you looking to take to the ice with your gal pals.

Zayed Sports City, Airport Road, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs55. Tel: (0)2 403 4200. @zayedsportscity

Celebrate World Pizza Day a little late at Antonia

Because every day is World Pizza Day and special days may be now but pizza is forever. Now across two locations in the capital, Antonia feels like the neighbourhood Italian place whose doors are always open for you, no matter the mood. It serves only the best Italian grub, from pasta to pizza and delectable starters. Their pizzas come in a variety of different flavours and iterations from across Italy, so you’ll get a taste of every region.

Antonia, across various locations, @antonia.uae

Tuesday, February 13

Indulge in a delicious business lunch at Punjab Grill

This Michelin-Guide Indian restaurant is offering a scrumptious business lunch menu for Dhs130, which includes chaats, succulent kebabs, hearty mains, and indulgent desserts, and has vegetarian and non-vegetarian options for all to choose from. Available on weekdays from 12.30pm to 4pm. Guests can also kick it up a notch with a pint at Dhs20 or a glass of wine at Dhs30.

Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Venetian Village, weekdays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs130, Tel: (0) 50 668 3054, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Kick back and chillax at The Overlook

After a long day at work, gather your gang and head over to The Overlook, where you and your friends can unwind at the hotel’s stunning rooftop lounge. Guests can enjoy a range of flavored shishas and tasty nibbles along with refreshing beverages, all while soaking in picturesque views of Yas Island. The best way to chase away early week blues.

The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 6pm to 2am, starting from Dhs135, Tel: (0)2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Wednesday, February 14

Treat your loved one at COYA this Valentine’s Day

COYA at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi brings you a Peruvian celebration this Valentine’s Day, which features a specially-crafted sharing platter, dessert, and beautiful bubbly options. Ideal for sharing with a loved one, family or friends, the Valentine’s Day platter includes delightful ceviches such as the Atun Chifa, Pargo a la Trufa and Lubina Clasica. For dessert, be ready to spoil and be spoiled with the Delicia de San Valentin, with red fruit sorbet, raspberries and cotton candy.

COYA, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, February 14. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Or, treat your gals and pals with soul-warming ramen at Daikan Izakaya

This one is my personal favourite, and I will represent it any chance I get. A family-owned business with humble beginnings in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) in Dubai, this small, wholesome eatery is adored for its soulful bowls of Japanese ramen. When the brand expanded into Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay in December 2021, its menu offering expanded too, paving the way for Daikan Ramen to become Daikan Izakaya in the capital. Read our review here.

Daikan Izakaya, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 12pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)58 124 1529. @daikanizakaya_ae

Thursday, February 15

Keep the Chinese New Year celebrations going at Hakkasan

Hakkasan unveils a spectacular limited-edition menu that captures the essence of Chinese New Year. Indulge in highlights such as the smoked eight treasure duck, the wild red king prawn with braised dragon beard noodles, and to conclude your meal, the cayenne chocolate mousse accompanied by a spicy raspberry compote and salted streusel. For beverages, sip on the red dragon, available as a cocktail or a mocktail. To fire up the festive entertainment, a vibrant lion dance will entertain you on February 9 and 10.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, February 9 to 24, 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs488. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

