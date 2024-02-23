All the new movies to catch in the cinema this weekend
Of more biopics and action flicks…
Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE
Releasing: February 22
Starring: Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Tosin Cole
BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres January 12, 2024.
Red Right Hand
Releasing: February 22
Starring: Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell, Alexandra Park
Stopmotion
Releasing: February 22
Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Stella Gonet, Tom York
A stop-motion animator struggles to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother.
