Of more biopics and action flicks…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Marley: One Love (@onelovemovie)



Releasing: February 22

Starring: Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Tosin Cole

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres January 12, 2024.

Book here.

Red Right Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnolia Pictures (@magnoliapics)



Releasing: February 22

Starring: Orlando Bloom, Andie MacDowell, Alexandra Park

There can never be too many action flicks in new movies. Cash is trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when Big Cat forces him back into her services, he proves capable of anything to protect the town and the only family he has left.

Book here.

Stopmotion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗧 𝗥𝗢𝗪 𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗠𝗘𝗗 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 (@front_row_films)

You might also like Year of the Sequel: All the big Hollywood sequels to look forward to in 2024



Releasing: February 22

Starring: Aisling Franciosi, Stella Gonet, Tom York

A stop-motion animator struggles to control her demons after the loss of her overbearing mother.

Book here.

Images: Supplied