The Colour Purple

Released: February 8

Starring: Taraji P Henson, Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino

This is a tale of sisterhood – torn apart from her sister Nettie and her children, Celie faces many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband simply called Mister. With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia, Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in unbreakable bonds.

In The Land Of Saints & Sinners

Released: February 8

Starring: Kerry Condon, Jack Gleeson, Colm Meaney, Liam Neeson

In typical Liam Neeson style, he plays former assassin Finbar Murphy who leads a quiet life in a coastal Irish town, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country in a hope to leave behind his dark past. When menacing terrorists show up, Finbar soon discovers that one of them has been abusing a local girl. Drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, he must choose between exposing his secret identity and defending his friends and neighbors.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

Released: February 8

Starring: Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborra Lee Furness

Five women participate in a hiking retreat but only four come out the other side. Federal agents Aaron Falk and Carmen Cooper head into the mountains hoping to find their informant still alive.

Sorry, Charlie

Released: February 8

Starring: Kathleen Kenny, Connor Brannigan, Marisa Brown

Inspired by true events, a remote helpline volunteer is targeted by a stranger who lures women from their homes with a recording of a crying baby.

Skeletons in the Closet

Released: February 8

Starring: Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Udo Kier

Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter.

The Teacher

Released: February 8

Starring: Muhammad Abed, ElrahmanNabil Al Raee, Mahmood Bakri

A Palestinian schoolteacher struggles to reconcile his risky commitment to political resistance with the chance of a new relationship with volunteer-worker Lisa and his emotional support for one of his students Adam.

