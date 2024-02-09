All the new movies you can catch in the cinema this weekend
Of Palestinian stories and sisterhood…
Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.
The Colour Purple
Released: February 8
Starring: Taraji P Henson, Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino
This is a tale of sisterhood – torn apart from her sister Nettie and her children, Celie faces many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband simply called Mister. With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia, Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in unbreakable bonds.
In The Land Of Saints & Sinners
Released: February 8
Starring: Kerry Condon, Jack Gleeson, Colm Meaney, Liam Neeson
In typical Liam Neeson style, he plays former assassin Finbar Murphy who leads a quiet life in a coastal Irish town, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country in a hope to leave behind his dark past. When menacing terrorists show up, Finbar soon discovers that one of them has been abusing a local girl. Drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, he must choose between exposing his secret identity and defending his friends and neighbors.
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
Released: February 8
Starring: Eric Bana, Anna Torv, Deborra Lee Furness
Sorry, Charlie
Released: February 8
Starring: Kathleen Kenny, Connor Brannigan, Marisa Brown
Inspired by true events, a remote helpline volunteer is targeted by a stranger who lures women from their homes with a recording of a crying baby.
Skeletons in the Closet
Released: February 8
Starring: Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Udo Kier
Haunted by a malevolent spirit since childhood, a desperate mother allows herself to become possessed in order to save the life of her terminally ill daughter.
The Teacher
Released: February 8
Starring: Muhammad Abed, ElrahmanNabil Al Raee, Mahmood Bakri
A Palestinian schoolteacher struggles to reconcile his risky commitment to political resistance with the chance of a new relationship with volunteer-worker Lisa and his emotional support for one of his students Adam.
