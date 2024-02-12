12 spectacular things to do in Dubai this weekend: Feb 9 to 11

Scroll to plan your weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Chinese New Year celebrations, new supper clubs, workshops, a morning beach yoga session, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 spectacular things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 9

Get a dose of retail therapy

Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out… Ladies, say hello to Dubai’s first cocktail bar-meets-luxury fashion house: So Much Trouble. Located inside Italian restaurant Papas, this hidden closet is full of some of the world’s coolest designers, luxury vintage, and dreamy archive pieces. Whether you’re looking for a new party outfit or catching up with the girls, So Much Trouble is the perfect spot to sip on delicious cocktails, try on some wow-worthy outfits with the help of the expert stylists on hand, and most importantly, have fun.

So Much Trouble. Weds to Sat, 2pm to 10pm. Closed Sun to Tues. @somuchtroubledubai

Get your culture fix

The InClassica International Music Festival is back in the UAE, bringing a dose of classical music to Dubai for 15 days only. During the festival, budding young talent will come together with some of the world’s most established musicians who have dedicated themselves passionately to the craft. This Fridays concert features one of the most exciting and electrifying pianists of our generation, Zee Zee presents Childhood Memories to Beethoven.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 1 to 15, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com, inclassica.com

Meet the girls

If you’re looking for incredible laidback vibes with stunning views over Dubai Marina and Bluewaters, start the weekend early at Zing Pool & Beach Bar. For ladies only, the Pink Friday day pass is priced at Dhs149 per person and includes two hours of unlimited crafted cocktails, beach access, and a live DJ’s setting the scene. The perfect way to kickstart the weekend.

Zing Pool & Beach Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach. Fridays 12pm onwards. Dhs149. Tel:(0) 4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Say hello to an old favourite

Cult-followed Filipino restaurant Dampa Seafood Grill has (finally) reopened its doors in Deira, Dubai. The renowned seafood restaurant was closed for six months after a fire broke out last August. The Filipino-owned local gem is best known for their ‘seafeast’ which consists of a bucket load of fresh cajun-spiced seafood – shrimp, mussels, crab, clams – served with unlimited rice and dumped in the middle of the table for diners to get together and eat with their hands. The iconic feast easily serves three to four people and is priced at Dhs157.

Dampa Seafood Grill, Centrion Star, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)4 299 0884. dampaseafoodgrill.com / @dampaseafoodgrill

Saturday, February 10

Snuggle up with your pup

Woof you be my Valentine? The Petshop is gearing up to spread love and joy with its ‘Carnival of Love’ events throughout February. Among the highlights is a pawsitively romantic movie night tailored for you and your beloved furry companion, hosted at The Petshop DIP on February 10 from 6pm to 8pm. Snuggle up with your dogs under the stars and enjoy the doggie kissing booth, free ice cream, popcorn & cotton candy, face painting, and more.

The Petshop, Dubai Investment Park. Saturday, Feb 10. 6pm. Free. Sign up here.

Catch an incredible one-off drone show

On Saturday, a spectacular drone show is taking place at the iconic Burj Al Arab in celebration of Chinese New Year . Around 1,800 drones will illuminate the sky with a 300-metre-long Chinese dragon. Whether you’re watching from the Jumeirah Beach or from one of the nearby beachfront restaurants, visitors and residents are invited to watch the spectacular sights for free from 7.30pm.

Burj Al Arab, Saturday, Feb 10, 7.30pm. @burjalarab

Get creative

Looking for a sweet way to make memories with friends or a loved one? Homegrown bakery Rise Bakehouse is hosting cake decorating workshops this Saturday especially for Valentine’s and Galantine’s celebrations. Learn the basics of cake decorating and piping techniques with their deliciously moreish mini lunchbox cakes. The Valentine’s ‘love at first bite’ workshop is happening at 12.30pm and the Galantine’s ‘love stinks’ workshop is at 10.30am. Both are priced at Dhs210 per person with limited spots so be sure to book in advance.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, Feb 10. 10.30am and 12.30pm. Dhs210. rise-bakehouse.com

Don’t miss this pop-up

This Saturday, February 10, Blended Wellness invites you to join for a day of luxury and self-care in collaboration with renowned French lingerie brand, Chantelle. Enjoy personalised wellness sessions, beachside Pilates, Chantelle-inspired pedicures, and healthy smoothies. And that’s not all, guests will receive a special gift bag filled with Chantelle’s latest range and essentials to take home.

Blended Wellness, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturday, Feb 10. 9am, 10am, and 11am. @chantelle_paris / @blendedwellnessdxb

Sunday, February 11

Rise and shine

Taking place on Sunday at 8.30am, Koko Bay is hosting its bi-weekly yoga session on the beach. The 60-minute yoga and meditation session costs Dhs150 per person and includes a post-session wholesome breakfast. Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or a complete beginner, name a better way to start the morning…

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Every other Sunday, 8.30am. Dhs150. Tel:(0)4 5723444. kokobay.co

Dine in a local home

For a unique and intimate dining experience, join Gerbou supper club for an evening tasting local and international dishes with an Emirati touch. Gerbou, which means welcome in Arabic, takes place in a private villa in Meydan every Saturday and Sunday from 8pm. With just 10 seats at the communal table, savour eight courses for Dhs450 from charred local cabbage with labneh, tiger prawn with zaatar verde, and chicken machbous.

Gerbou, Meydan, Dubai. Saturdays and Sundays 8pm. Dhs450 per person. gerbou.com

Check out a brand new beach club

Maison de la Plage, the gorgeous new beach house concept at Palm West Beach, is officially welcoming guests as of this weekend. From the creative minds of chef Izu Ani and Fundamental Hospitality, Maison de la Plage is bringing its chic French Riviera vibes to the stunning new seaside spot with a welcoming private pool, ever-comfortable day beds and a restaurant concept to complement the Mediterranean vibes. Single day beds start from Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable.

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am, from February 10. @maisondelaplage_

Try a new Sunday roast

But not just any Sunday roast. Two Michelin star Dinner by Heston at Atlantis The Royal’s Sunday roast. Served up every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm, guests can indulge in a 15th-century dining experience with a modern twist. The three course menu, priced at Dhs495 per person, includes the iconic Meat Fruit – a silky and rich chicken liver parfait disguised as a mandarin, served with perfectly charred bread; roast chicken served with all the trimmings including Yorkshire pudding and roast potatoes; and the Tipsy Cake, warm buttery brioche buns served with the signature caramelised spit roast pineapple.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal. Sundays, 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2444, atlantis.com

