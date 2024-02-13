Hello, art season…

Get ready art lovers, Art Dubai returns to home to Madinat Jumeirah running for three art-packed days from Friday, March 1 to 3.

Now in its 17th edition, the international art fair will showcase over 120 presentations with artists from over 40 countries across the world.

Tickets are already on sale. For one day, the ticket cost is Dhs100, while a three-day ticket will cost Dhs180. You can make your purchase here. On March 1 and 2, the fair is open from 2pm to 9pm and on March 3, 12pm to 4pm.

What to expect at Art Dubai 2024

For Art Dubai aficionados, we can expect the popular four sections to return: Contemporary, Bawwaba, Modern and Digital. Contemporary showcases galleries from around the world, ranging from emerging art scenes to established centers while Bawwaba (meaning ‘Gateway’ in Arabic) will present 10 solo presentations featuring artwork created in the past year or conceived for the fair. The art in Modern will highlight artworks from the Global South and at Digital, we can expect to see exhibitions from the digital landscape.

You can read more about the exhibitions here.

What not to miss…

Dubai Collection

Dubai Collection is the city’s first institutional collection of modern and contemporary art. Art in the collection are a part of an innovative loan collection from individual and corporate patrons. During the art festival, we will be able to see an exhibition titled Encounters featuring some of the UAE’s most prominent artists.

Julius Baer

For fans of digital installations, Julius Baer’s newly commissioned display in collaboration with Krista Kim is one not to miss. Titled Heart Space, the immersive experience will showcase each visitor’s unique heart rhythm which will be displayed across a dynamic LED canvas. The artwork hopes to promote the concept of ‘oneness’, so before or after you snap up a video for the ‘Gram, remember to take a moment to understand what the heart rates symbolise.

Art Dubai Commissions

At Bawwaba gallery, Art Dubai Commissions will feature a series of new performances and activations focusing introspection, spirituality, community and the power of art to help us navigate challenging times and embracing unity.

Workshops

Want to get a little creative yourself? As in the past edition, we can expect plenty of workshops at Art Dubai, but it doesn’t stop there.

Thanks to ARM Holding Children’s Programme led by Indian artist Sahil Naik, the workshops post Art Dubai will expand to over a hundred schools across the seven emirates. The workshops will focus on ecology and nature, and will prompt children to explore the question ‘How do younger generations imagine future cities and what they will comprise?’

But wait, there’s more…

Art Dubai Week expands across the country and will see a number of galleries, museum and independent art organisations showcasing art events and exhibitions. Expect new gallery openings at Alserkal Avenue, a 10-year anniversary celebration at NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery, the Sharjah Architecture Triennial in the cultural capital and more.

Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Centre, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, March 1 to 3, tickets from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 563 1400. artdubai.ae