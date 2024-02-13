For all your Hailey-Bieber-Pinterest-Girl needs…

Run, not walk, to Dubai Mall, as all your athleisure aesthetic dreams are about to come true. Beloved (and celebrity approved) athletic wear and athleisure brand Alo Yoga is opening doors in Dubai Mall very soon.

Huge in the West and wildly popular with famous faces like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, all certified fashionistas, Alo Yoga has it all. From matching sets to leggings, sports bras, coats, jackets, sweats, knitwear, dresses and even onesies and intimates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alo Middle East (@alo.me)



As of 2023, the brand has more than 50 stores, which it likes to call ‘sanctuaries’ – brick and mortar beauties that house not only their collections but also yoga studios and cafes. Sanctuaries indeed.

Besides the apparel, Alo also has a skincare brand called Alo Glow System, They also have a line of sneakers and a luxury line, the Alo Atelier formalwear collection, which was launched in October, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alo Middle East (@alo.me)

What do we know about Dubai?

While we don’t know all the exciting big and small details about the Dubai outpost yet, one can imagine and hope that it’ll have all the typical elements of Alo stores elsewhere. Outside of America, Alo has branches in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand and the UK.

This is Dubai, so we can expect something big, bold and completely mind-blowing. Dates of opening and other things like that have still not been revealed, so we’re keeping hawk eyes out for more details. Watch this space for more updates.

Expect wellness, mindfulness and iconic Alo-style community vibes!

@alo.me

Images: Socials