If Adelaide is on your list of bucket list destinations to visit, we have some great news for you. Emirates will be resuming flights to the South Australia capital this year, effective October 28, 2024.

This is the final step in the airline’s restoration of it’s Australian flight network and the nation’s recovery post the disruption of the pandemic. It will cater to the growing demand for travel to and from South Australia.

A daily service will be reinstated between South Australia and Dubai, and will allow passengers to become more connected with the 140 destinations across Emirates’ global network.

The details

The jet in operation is slated to be the Boeing 777-200LR with capacity for 302 passengers per flight and over 4,200 weekly passengers between Dubai and Adelaide.

The service will depart at 2am local time and arrive in Adelaide at 8.50pm local time. The return flight will depart Australia at 10.35pm local time and arrive back in Dubai at 5.15am local time.

Looking ahead

Other plans for Australia include the launch of a second daily service to Perth by December 1, 2024. With this, the total flights from Australia will reach up to 77 weekly flights, with a capacity of transporting 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia. This will mark a return to the pre-pandemic capacity.

The current Emirates network serves Australia with 63 weekly flights to Brisbane, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, transporting 56,000 passengers per week to and from these major cities.

Images: Supplied/ Getty