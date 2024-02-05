It’s back…

Great news for foodies: Cult-followed Filipino restaurant Dampa Seafood Grill has (finally) reopened its doors in Deira, Dubai. The renowned seafood restaurant was closed for six months after a fire broke out last August.

The Filipino-owned local gem is best known for their ‘seafeast’ which consists of a bucket load of fresh cajun-spiced seafood – shrimp, mussels, crab, clams – served with unlimited rice and dumped in the middle of the table for diners to get together and eat with their hands. The iconic feast easily serves three to four people and is priced at Dhs157.

With the same look and feel and signature dining experience, the legendary eatery is back winning the Cajun spice hearts of Dubai diners once again. If you hadn’t been to Dampa Seafood Grill before, now is the time to add it to your to-dine lists…

In other foodie news…

London’s famous Patty & Bun opens in Dubai this month. Burger enthusiasts will be able to get their fix exclusively on Deliveroo very soon with two cloud kitchen locations in Hessa Street and Mirdif, followed by the opening of its first physical location: a food truck in Box Park from mid-February.

Fans of the famous homegrown pizza joint, Pitfire, will be able to get a slice and a beer at the new outpost in Dubai this February. Set to open at the end of the month, Pitfire Pizza is bringing its moreish thin-crust pizza and relaxed vibe to the city’s new foodie hotspot, Dubai Hills Business Park.

Finally, one of the highlights of our winter calendar, Taste of Dubai returns from Friday, February 23 to Sunday, February 25. Taking over Skydive Dubai in Dubai Marina, the food festival is bringing together an expected 25,000 foodies across the three days. Find out more here.

Dampa Seafood Grill, Centrion Star, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 11.30pm. Tel:(0)4 299 0884. dampaseafoodgrill.com / @dampaseafoodgrill

Images: Social