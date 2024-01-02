You’ll want to pause those healthy New Year resolutions for this…

This is not a drill… London’s cult-followed burger joint Patty & Bun is coming to Dubai. Opening its first restaurant in the city very soon, Patty & Bun will be an exciting new addition to Dubai’s hot burger scene.

Known for their magnificently messy and mood-boosting burgers, Patty & Bun believe that a great burger comes down to the basics – the patty and the bun, using juicy aged ribeye patties and brioche buns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty&Bun (@pattyandbun)

On the menu? The oh-so-creative burgers include the Lambshank Redemption, the Smokey Robinson, the Jose Jose chili burger, and the Whoopi Goldburger. However, we expect the Dubai menu will have some regional specials too.

There’s also a plant-based menu with vegan patties and Impossible nuggets, as well as mouth-watering sides such as the brisket-loaded chips, cheese balls with XXX hot sauce, PFC (boneless fried chicken thighs), and more.

The burger joint first opened a pop-up in London in 2012 and 12 years on, has eight restaurants across London and Brighton, as well as inside Swingers crazy golf branches. The highly-anticipated Dubai opening of Patty & Bun will be the brand’s first international branch.

The location of the restaurant is yet to be revealed, but stay tuned to What’s On for more updates.

SEE ALSO: 24 incredible things to get excited for in Dubai in 2024

2024 has barely begun and is already full of exciting new restaurant openings including famous Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle opening its first restaurant in the UAE early this year, and Timbuktu Market, a Borough Market-inspired street food market opening in Barsha Heights in Q1.

Patty & Bun, Dubai. Opening soon. @pattyandbunuae

Images: Social