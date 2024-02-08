Here's where to see fireworks in Dubai this weekend

To celebrate the Year of the Dragon…

In celebration of Chinese New Year, which this year falls on Saturday, February 10, you can expect to see a number of colourful celebrations lighting up Dubai skies this weekend, filled with fireworks, dazzling drone shows, and more.

Do note, that the fireworks depend on weather conditions and other factors, so ensure you check on social media or call ahead with the venues to avoid disappointment.

Here are four amazing spots to see fireworks in Dubai this weekend:

Global Village

As always, Global Village’s spectacular fireworks display will be taking place this weekend, on Friday and Saturday at 9pm. After exploring the endless attractions, entertainment, shopping, and cuisines from around the world, the Global Village fireworks are the perfect way to end the night. Check out our guide to Global Village Dubai here which contains everything from how to get to the family-friendly destination, where you can eat and drink and more…

Global Village, Dubailand, open 4pm to 12am daily, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Make plans to go down to Riverland Dubai with the family on Saturday as fireworks are set to brighten up the skies from 9pm. Entrance to Riverland is Dhs15 per person during weekends. There’s also daily laser shows with shows at 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm and, for the little ones, an interactive Dino Mania show interactive show that takes place at 8pm from Wednesday to Sunday.

Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts. Saturdays at 9pm. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Burj Al Arab

On Saturday, a spectacular drone show is taking place at the iconic Burj Al Arab in celebration of Chinese New Year. Around 1,800 drones will illuminate the sky with a 300-metre-long Chinese dragon. Whether you’re watching from the Jumeirah Beach or from one of the nearby beachfront restaurants, visitors and residents are invited to watch the spectacular sights for free from 7.30pm.

Burj Al Arab, Saturday, Feb 10, 7.30pm. @burjalarab

Dubai Festival City Mall

On Sunday, visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall will be treated to a firework display at 9pm to celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dragon. For those needing a bit of retail therapy, you can enjoy promotions as part of the celebrations, with 10 per cent cash back when spending Dhs300 or more as well as the chance to win a gift card worth Dhs10,000.

Dubai Festival City Mall, Sunday, February 11, 9pm. @dubaifestivalcitymall

