If you’re already planning your vacation…

We don’t blame you and we wish we were you. It’s never too soon to start planning your holiday and if South America is the destination that is calling for you this holiday season, Emirates has another location on the list you can choose. The airline is adding Bogotá to its network of flights to South America.

Effective June 3, a daily flight service will be launched to the Colombian capital and South America’s second largest city by population, connecting not just Dubai to the city, but the greater Middle Eastern region to the Northern part of the continent. Emirates will the first-ever to establish this historic link between the two regions.

At present, the carrier’s flight network features services to three gateways in South America – São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. With this addition, the operations will be enhanced to serve across 19 destinations throughout the Americas – in the the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

Taking a break in Miami

The daily flight to Bogotá will be connected via Miami. The new service is expected to not only fulfill the growing demands of air travel between Dubai and Columbia, but also destinations on Emirates’ global network beyond Dubai which are not served directly from Bogotá, and vice versa, as well as passengers between Miami and Columbia.

The break in the journey at Miami stems from a technical restraint – the high altitude of Bogotá makes it impossible to operate a non-stop flight from Dubai, so the stopover is a necessity. Miami was chosen due to its tourism and trade links with Bogotá.

Passengers on flights landing at and taking off from Miami between Dubai and Bogotá are required to meet entry regulations for America and carry the required documents because of immigration procedures in Miami. However, Colombian and UAE citizens can enjoy visa-free entry for up to 90 days in Dubai and Bogotá respectively, thanks to a visa arrangement in place between both countries.

Tickets to Bogotá flights starting 3 June go on sale today and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.

@emirates

Images: Getty