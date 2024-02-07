Kanye believe it?

It’s happening. Kanye West has just casually dropped a world tour announcement. The legendary rapper revealed a list of projected tour dates on his social media account with two concert dates in Dubai. It’s Kanye’s world, we’re just living in it.

According to the lineup, Ye is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 29 and 30, 2024.

It is worth noting that this is not an official announcement, we will have to wait for the Coca-Cola Arena to confirm whether or not the concerts are happening. Stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

No stranger to Dubai, Kanye was last spotted living it up in the emirates with his daughter North, in November. He performed ‘Vultures’ for the first time in a year with a surprise gig during Lil Durk’s concert at nightclub Blu Dubai.

The world tour announcement comes after Kanye posted on social media that he has not been allowed to perform in a year, telling his followers that it “feels like the Elvis Presley movie”.

SEE ALSO: All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming soon to Dubai

The American rapper, singer-songwriter, and fashion designer is known for creating musical masterpieces such as Through The Wire, Gold Digger, Runaway, I Wonder, Heartless, and Flashing Lights (to name a few).

If the news is true, 2024 is set to be a huge year for music lovers in Dubai. All set to take to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena this year, award-winning American singer-songwriter Khalid is performing on Friday March 8, 2024, British singer-songwriter James Blunt on Friday, May 24, and iconic American rapper Macklemore will be performing on Friday, October 4.

Images: Getty/Social