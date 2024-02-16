Enjoy free access and discounts at exclusive spots across the country…

There are plenty of membership programs available in the UAE giving you access to hundreds of different restaurants, bars, gyms and beach clubs. So, if you’re the type that loves going out, you best be signed up as it can grant you some great savings.

Here’s a list of membership programs you need to be signed up for.

Advantage Plus Programme

This lifestyle, leisure and wellness membership programme is available throughout the UAE and provides you access to some of the most sought-after locations. From the Ritz-Carlton in DIFC to Le Royal Meridien in Abu Dhabi, Adv+ gives its members access to pools, gyms, tennis courts and more. There are two different plans to choose from. A single membership for an adult over 21 and the family package which includes up to two children for free.

Advantage Plus, memberships are annual starting from Dhs2,625. advplus.com

Entertainer Soleil

Founded in Dubai in 2001, Entertainer has become a must-have especially if you love dining out. Whether it’s for visitors or for residents looking to enjoy what the city has to offer at a discounted rate. Entertainer now has another membership program, Entertainer Soleil – which offers members unlimited access to beach clubs, pools and more. They have a 30-day membership for those with commitment issues. There is also an annual membership which you pay at your convenience.

Entertainer Soleil, request pricing for the membership here.

Class Pass

Choose from wellness, fitness and beauty categories and use your credits to attend the classes or sessions. Fairly new to the Dubai membership scene, choose from a wide range of participating venues use your credits and enjoy the most of Dubai. Participating brands include the likes of Crank, Boxica, 1Rebel, and many more. The best part is, that the first 14 days include free credits to use at select businesses. There are various different plans to choose from, starting from Dhs175 per month for 27 credits.

classpass.com

Privilee

Privilee is one of the more well-known membership programs available in UAE. Whether it’s for family use, personal wellness or for beach clubbing, Privilee has a little bit of everything. It hosts hundreds of spas, restaurants, beach clubs and kids clubs from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Take a daycation to the capital for a beach day or simply enjoy a discounted dinner at one of their many restaurants in Dubai. The incredible discounts and free access will pay for themselves throughout the year.

Privilee, for plans and pricing, visit their website here.

Select

Select keeps it very simple. Download the app, select the plan that suits you and start enjoying a more luxurious lifestyle. There are two options to choose from, their annual plan and the monthly plan. Both plans give you access to gyms, pools and more. However, it’s up to you to choose if you would like a standard or premium membership.

Select, Annual membership is Dhs3,199 for the year while monthly is Dhs319. theselectapp.com

Viya Access

Viya is UAE’s latest premium lifestyle membership offering members unrivalled access to UAE’s lavish hotels, stunning beaches, pools and gyms. The list of resorts and clubs includes Park Hyatt Dubai, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, The Westin Mina Seyahi, JA Hotel and Resorts, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Golf Club, Laguna Waterpark and more. Viya Access memberships are available for single users and families with a range of membership options available for one-month, three-month, and 12-month usage. For single users, access prices start from Dhs675 and for families, from Dhs1,125.

viyaccess.com

