Of espionage and cats…

Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new releases you can catch in cinemas this week.

Argylle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip (@chipthecat)



Released: February 1

Starring: Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa

Spies and cats, what’s not to like? Elly Conway is the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Book here

Cult Killer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice Eve (@aliceeve)



Released: February 1

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig

A private investigator is forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer to uncover a grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor, who is implicated in the crimes.

Book here

The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josefina (Jochi) Fariña (@soyjochiokay)



Released: February 1

Starring: Magui Bravi, Nacho Francavilla, Josefina Fariña

A group of influencers decides to play a paranormal game in the mysterious Stonewall Mansion without knowing that this place hides a dark past. They have awakened something evil. The youngsters will have to continue the game until the end if they want to survive…

Book here

Images: Socials