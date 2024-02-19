The World No6 has been suffering from a persistent knee injury…

Arab tennis superstar Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, tournament organisers have confirmed.

All set to make her ninth appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament this week, the Tunisian World No6 has been forced to drop out due to a persistent right knee injury. Her spot will be replaced by Spanish player Cristina Bucsa.

Jabeur has reportedly been struggling with fitness issues and knee complaints since the start of the calendar year and has stated that “it’s been unbearable” to play with the injury, seen in tears last week at her opening match in Doha against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko.

“Not being able to give my best on the court is frustrating,” the athlete said in an official statement regarding the matter. “After consultation of my doctors and team we have decided that I will have to withdraw from Dubai this week and go for more medical treatments. Looking forward to reconnect with all on the courts for the US swing.”

A familiar face at the Duty Free Championships, Jabeur is the current Tunisian number one, and the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in WTA and ATP rankings history.

The 32nd edition of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has returned to the city and is running in full swing, from February 18 to March 2. Some of the top players to take to the courts for the women’s WTA tournament include Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Zheng Qinwen and Markéta Vondroušová, to name a few.

The WTA 1000 women’s competition will feature a 64-player singles draw and a 32-team doubles draw on a hard court. Meanwhile, the ATP 500 Men’s Tournament will include a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw, also on a hard court.

