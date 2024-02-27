A laidback-luxe pool experience putting Dubai Harbour on the daycation map…

Every few years, a trend sweeps through Dubai’s culinary scene, encouraging the city’s hospitality heavyweights to hop onboard with gusto. It’s been Peruvian restaurants, Greek eateries, and right now – it’s beach clubs. For the latest addition to the Marina side of town, two of Dubai’s biggest nightlife names, Addmind (of White, Sucre and Clap fame) and Sekoya Management (Soho Garden’s creators) join forces for Be Beach.

Although it’s probably worth noting now, Be Beach isn’t actually on a beach. At the tip of Dubai Harbour, pass the strip of super-sized cruise ships and keep going until the very end, where the sandstone-looking walls of Be Beach greet you. They’ve recreated the beach club experience with sugary imported sand, which covers the floor of the lounge in the middle and scatters the floor around a neat row of cabanas that each come with a private jacuzzi. But the best seats in the house are found on the raised pool deck behind the lounge and DJ booth, where a stretching infinity pool appears to drop seamlessly into the sea beyond.

Plump white loungers, shaded by rows of macrame parasols, line the edge in single and double options, all facing towards the water. The unobstructed views of JBR, Dubai Marina and Bluewaters are nothing short of picturesque and we struggle to think of anywhere with such enviable vistas as we settle onto our lounger. With the strong nightlife background of both operators, you might expect thudding beats and a rowdy crowd, but there’s something rather serene about Be Beach. Be it the warm and rustic design, the attentive service, the chilled beats, or a combination of all of three, we’re surprised by how relaxing it all feels. Sure, as the day progresses so does the volume of the music, but the DJ is clearly well-versed in reading a crowd, and so even as the ambience builds, it doesn’t leave you shouting to be heard.

This is the kind of spot for glasses of relaxing glasses of rose than sparkler-filled bottle service, with a relaxed and refined feel to the whole experience. As guests sip drinks, we order a few crowd-pleasing poolside eats, like nicely al dente edamame (Dhs40) flaked with not quite enough sea salt, and a portion of rock shrimp tempura (Dhs80), that we dunk in a punchy spicy mayo. From the salad selection, the watermelon feta salad (Dhs70) is a tasty fusion of sweet and salty, the textures from a pomegranate dressing and flakes of toasted almonds enhancing each mouthful. The crab salad (Dhs120) is another lovely light option, with generous heaps of crab meat encased in baby gem lettuce cups, topped with a zesty white balsamic that’s delicate and subtle. We opt for a duo of rolls from the sushi section, and much prefer the salmon and avocado maki (Dhs74) over the more forgettable veggie maki (Dhs65), which have a filling of grilled asparagus and mushroom.

We linger on our loungers long after lunch, marveling at the sorbet hues that colour the sky as the final rays of light dip behind the horizon. As our day ends, for many it’s just beginning, as a new crowd roll into Be Beach for the Saturday DJ set that goes until the early hours.

Verdict: With its relaxed vibe and stunning setting, this might just be our favourite new beach day in Dubai

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, 10am to 8pm Mon to Fri, 10am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb