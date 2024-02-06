From film stars to fitness influencers…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Kevin Costner

The American actor, filmmaker and musician was spotted holidaying at Atlantis The Royal, no less, this past week. He’s quite the name in the industry, with several accolades to his merit – Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys. While the purpose of his visit is unknown, he was probably just here for a sweet holiday. This is Dubai, after all.

@kevincostnermodernwest

Holly Branson

The Chief Purpose and Vision officer at Virgin went out into the dessert for the true Dubai experience, complete with camel rides, a majlis and typical Bedouin traditions. The whole affair seems to have been a day out for the entire Virgin Mobile UAE team. She also appeared on Virgin Radio with hosts Kris Fade, Priti Malik and Big Rossi.

@holly_branson

Sommer Ray

American influencer, model and founder of vegan wellness brand Imaraïs Beauty Sommer Ray was spotted in Dubai for an exclusive launch event at Supercare Pharmacy. During her visit to the city, she stayed at Atlantis The Royal and dined at Ling Ling, as one does. Before her visit to Dubai, she made a stop at AlUla in Saudi Arabia for a set at MDLBEAST.

@sommerray

Images: Socials