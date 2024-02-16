Describing itself as the region’s first plant-based fine dining experience…

One of Dubai’s chicest spots, Comptoir 102 is a true marriage of essentials. Not only is it home to some of Dubai’s most covetable homewares, jewellery, beauty, and fashion, it also boasts a hip café serving up guilt-free delights including virtuous salads, plant-based desserts, and the cult-status vegan cheese platter.

And as of March 1, it’s set to take its vegan delights to new heights: The long-standing café will transform into a plant-based fine dining restaurant by night.

Every evening from Monday to Saturday, guests can witness plant-based guru, chef Angel Charami’s vegan food come to life with a menu that celebrates the beauty and diversity of plant-based cuisine proving that as good as it is for the planet, it’s still delicious. Chef Angel’s unique take on plant-based cooking combines Mediterranean flavours with the precision of Japanese recipes.

Menu highlights include the beetroot and apple salad with wasabi oil, spinach foam, and hazelnut cream; the onion and zucchini tart with caramelised shallots; and tagliatelle with kompu butter and furikake powder. For mains, there’s the leek cannelloni filled with minced chestnut and Jerusalem artichoke and for dessert, try the smoked strawberries bathing in a vibrant red pepper consommé with buckwheat crumble and lemongrass crème.

“We’re not just a restaurant; we’re on a mission at Comptoir 102 to change the way you think about plant-based food. This fine dining experience is all about turning everyday textures into mind-blowing flavors using 100 per cent plant-based awesomeness. Be prepared for a taste revolution.” added founder Emma Sawko.

Beloved for its boho vibe and commitment to health-conscious cuisine, the edgy concept store and cafe in Jumeirah 1 is one of the real hidden gems in the city and the perfect spot for this unique fine-dining experience. Bon appétit…