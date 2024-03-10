Scroll to plan your weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like unique iftar experiences, evening brunches, family fun, St Patrick’s Day celebrations, new cafés, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 magical things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, March 15

Enjoy a unique iftar experience

Haya’s Kitchen, paying “tribute to Palestine, tetas and tradition” returns to The Flipside in Alserkal Avenue with a family-style iftar gathering this Friday. Break your fast at this magical sufra dinner experience, meet new faces, and learn more about Palestinian traditions and dishes including beef and eggplant maqloobeh. For Dhs300 per person, guests can enjoy a welcome drink, sharing appetisers and soup, a main course, and dessert.

Haya’s Kitchen at The Flipside, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Friday, March 15, sunset to 9pm. Dhs300 per person. splidu.com

Swim under the stars

Capture the essence of Dubai from spectacular heights with an unforgettable night swim in the world’s highest 360º infinity pool. Throughout March, the night swim takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8pm and 11pm, giving you four hours to bask in the moonlight and get your lengths in around the 360-degree sky pool. When you’ve done your laps – and got that all-important Instagram snap with the incredible Dubai Marina skyline as your background, it’s time to tuck into delicious Pan-Asian menu, and signature cocktails. The experience is priced at Dhs225 per person (non-redeemable).

Aura Skypool, St Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah. Throughout March, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturdays. 8pm to 11pm. From Dhs225. auraskypool.com.

Embrace the late-night Ramadan culture

Winner of the public vote for Favourite Attraction, at the What’s On Awards Dubai 2024 – Global Village, has announced extended opening hours for Ramadan. Throughout the Holy Month, visitors will be able to access the space between 6pm and 2am daily. This timing means visitors can enjoy the park’s international selection of street bites for both iftar and suhour servings. Elsewhere in the themed alfresco wonder emporium, the Ramadan cannon will return – the region’s traditional way of signalling the end of the day’s fast; there’ll be a daily, 30-musician-strong Arabian Orchestra performance on the main stage; a Ramadan-inspired laser and fire show on Dragon Lake; special kid’s shows and Tannoura extravaganza.

Global Village, Dubailand, open 6pm to 2am daily through Ramadan, tickets from Dhs27. @globalvillageuae

Saturday, March 16

Suhoor in style

Celebrate the magical time of year at one of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels, The Bulgari Resort. The mesmerising Bulgari Majlis is back at the Il Caffè terrace for the Holy Month. Situated against the stunning backdrop of the marina, guests can choose from 12 live cooking stations serving a variety of delicious Italian dishes and vibrant Arabic flavours infused with Bulgari’s magical touch. Suhoor takes place from 10pm to 2am for Dhs300 per person minimum spend and the iftar, from sunset to 9pm, is priced at Dhs485 per person inclusive of food and drinks. Children from four to 11 years old can dine for 50 per cent discount, and under fours go free.

Il Caffè, The Bulgari Resort Dubai. March 11 to April 10. Iftar from sunset to 9pm, Suhoor from 10pm to 2am. Tel:(0) 4 777 5433.

See Masha and the Bear live

Masha and the Bear are back at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena this weekend to take you on a musical adventure you have never seen before. Hop aboard the train and prepare to be amazed by dazzling displays, music, snow, confetti, and many more surprises along the way. The immersive and interactive performance is sure to be an unforgettable experience for both children and parents alike. And don’t be afraid to dance and sing along. You will be able to purchase your tickets here.

Masha and the Bear, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, March 16 and 17, 12pm, 3.30pm, and 9pm. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Family fun at OliOli

Experiential play museum OliOli in Al Quoz is a fun-filled spots to keep little ones entertained over the weekend. The interactive galleries feature more than 40 exhibits where children of all ages can get hands on and experiment with colours, textures, sights and sounds. This Ramadan, families can get a limited edition family pass for Dhs249 for two children with the same number of adults going free.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai, 10am to 7pm daily, from Dhs139. Tel:(0)4 702 7300, olioli.ae

Check out a new evening brunch

This beautifully boho Mediterranean-inspired spot invites guests to enjoy a new three-hour evening brunch package, called Flavours of Nuska, of signature dishes, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment every night of the week for just Dhs395. Taking place from just after sunset at 6.30pm, guests can listen to the sound of the gently lapping ways and soak up the picturesque Burj views while enjoying unlimited red wine, white wine, or prosecco, as well as three courses from their delicious Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menu.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, daily, Dhs395. Tel: (800) 323 232. @nuskadubai

Sunday, March 17

Paint the town green

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at McGettigan’s Factory in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, with two epic themed brunches and an exclusive happy hour deal on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Enjoy five hours of free-flowing beverages, generous portions of Irish food, live entertainment, and a special appearance by a legendary Irish singer. Plus after brunch on Sunday, don’t miss out on the Dhs17 deal on selected pints, house pours, and wines from 5pm to 6pm. For more St Patrick’s Day celebrations around the city, visit Where to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dubai

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, 12pm to 5pm. Tel:(0)4 230 0062 . @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Catch up over coffee

Indulge in the culinary wonders of renowned pastry chef Angelo Musa at Bonbon Café, now open in The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. Nestled along the tranquil waterfront of Dubai’s Canal, this elegant French pâtisserie offers a haven of indulgence with exquisite pastries, freshly baked bread, artisanal ice cream, and more, complemented by stunning views of the city skyline. Open daily from 10am to 10pm, guests can savour chef Angelo’s signature creations any time of day, making it the perfect destination for a leisurely catch-up over morning coffee, an indulgent afternoon treat, or even a tempting takeaway.

Bonbon Café, The Lana, Dorchester Collection Business Bay, Dubai. Daily 10am to 10pm, dorchestercollection.com

Tuck into an authentic Palestinian iftar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAVE (@kavepeople)

Break your fast with a wholesome homemade iftar cooked by Kave’s very own Palestinian mama, Mama May. For Dhs330 per person, guests can enjoy authentic Palestinian food from recipes passed in through Mama May’s great grandmother from Jerusalem such as lentil soup, stuffed vine leaves with meat, cheese sambousak, Arabic dessert, and more.

KAVE, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Sunday, March 17, 6pm to 9pm. thestoryofthings.com

Images: Social/Provided