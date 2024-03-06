6 unique ladies' night deals in Dubai for more than just drinks

Switching things up a bit…

Let’s just clarify one thing. When the gals get together, you don’t need anything else to have the best time. The act of showing up to a ladies’ night in itself is a celebration – the planning, the hurricane that rips through your room as you pick your outfit, glamming up and the car ride there – it’s a downright party. But sometimes, one craves something different, something unique. For those moments, these are the best exciting ladies’ night deals – with a twist.

Here are 6 unique ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Oche Fountain Views

Oche’s ladies’ night is all about the darts. Every Thursday, from 7pm till midnight, you can round up your girly gang and challenge each other to some darts. An exclusive DJ set will start from 8pm, so you don’t miss out on any of the dancing either. Priced at Dhs175 for free-flowing drinks on selected cocktails and beverages, and a complimentary 60-minute session of darts. Play games like Killer, Shanghai, and 501 for an unparalleled gaming experience.

Oche Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, Thurs, 7pm to 12am, Dhs175, Tel: (0) 4 570 9118, @ochedubai

Club Lab Golf

Golfing and ladies’ night – sounds like a savoury spin on the usual. Club Lab Golf invites all the lovely ladies to spend their Thursday evenings teeing off at ‘Thursday Tee Time’, a unique experience where you can swing clubs, hit balls and chat over snacks between 6pm and 8pm. It’s also an indoor affair, so come rain or shine, you won’t have to miss out on your girly night out. Priced at Dhs100 per lady.

Club Lab Golf, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thurs, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs100, Tel: (0) 4 568 1522, @clublab

Topgolf

Shall we suggest some more golfing? Topgolf has a ladies’ night that includes dinner, drinks and two hours of play, all for Dhs200. Included, you’ll get two hours of gameplay in a booth that fits up to six, plus either a choice of four house drinks from a selection of wines and spirits; or unlimited bubbles plus a signature Topgolf cocktail. Then, you’ll also get a choice of main course, including nachos, grilled chicken and avocado wrap or a Margherita pizza.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Mon, 6pm to 9.45pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0) 4 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

Brass Monkey

This adult playground is the perfect place for the complete night out – drinks, delicious bites and fun games to go head to head with your gal pals. Wednesdays at Brass Monkey are ladies’ night, and offer two delectable appetizers, and four special drinks crafted just for you for Dhs145. From 7pm to 1am, with live tunes, bowling and loads of arcade games.

Brass Monkey, across various locations, Wed, 7pm to 1am, @brassmonkeysocial

Lucky Voice

Who doesn’t love a bit of karaoke? Moving the stage from your shower to Lucky Voice, this ladies’ night at the fan favourite karaoke spot is offering free drinks to the girls from 8pm to midnight, 25 per cent off the food menu and of course, the opportunity to live out your concert dreams. On Wednesdays.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Wed, 8pm to 12am, Tel: (800) 58259, @luckyvoicedubai

VIBE Café

On Wednesdays we wear pink, which is exactly what you must do here. Head over to this Mean Girls-inspired ladies’ night, that is ensured to make you feel so fetch! Ladies will receive free-flowing drinks, nachos and dessert as well as 30 per cent off the entire menu for Dhs120. Ladies can join anytime between 8pm to 11pm. All those who wear pink will be rewarded with one free Queen Bee shot. Gents can also redeem this for Dh150 each.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150. Tel: (8)00 8423, vibeuae.com

Images: Supplied