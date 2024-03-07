The award-winning tap house is the first venue to open at the new FIVE LUXE hotel…

Looking for a new spot for a casual catch-up with your mates? Then look no further than Goose Island, as the award-winning JVC pub is now open in JBR.

The first venue to open at the upcoming FIVE LUXE hotel is welcoming guests from Thursday March 7, and promises to bring all of the best bits from the original to JBR, as well as some exciting new additions.

Goose Island JBR, which faces onto The Walk, has an industrial feel similar to the original, with dark woods, beer barrels, and monochrome tiles along the walls. There’s high seating in the bar, as well as big leather booths for groups looking for a more meaty dining experience. Wherever you perch up, expect to enjoy all the live sporting action across some 19 screens.

But it’s as much about participating as it is spectating – with pinball machines, augmented reality darts, and pool tables for guests to unleash their competitive streak.

On the drinks front, expect no less than 23 beers on tap, ranging from your crowd-pleasing classics to more artisan ales. According to the Goose Island website, a daily happy hour will offer two-for-one drinks from 4pm to 9pm Monday through Thursday, and from 12pm to 8pm on Fridays and 12pm to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Keen to sample several? Then the Goose Flight – four half pints for Dhs65 – is a great option for picking out your new favourite tipple.

To go with it, the menu promises all of your favourites from the original at FIVE Jumeirah Village, as well as some new additions exclusive to FIVE LUXE. Pizzas from the wood-fired oven, daily specials, and Goose Island IPA-infused dishes are just a handful of the gastropub highlights. Then from March 31, the pub’s beloved Sunday roast will also make it onto the menu, promising to be a moreish way to round out the weekend.

Aside from Goose Island, there’s plenty more newness to look forward to across the new hotel. According to FIVE LUXE’s Instagram page, the hotel will also welcome a new Japanese fusion eatery called Ronin. Plus, after parent company FIVE Global Holdings bought Ibiza’s iconic Pacha brand, they’ll be bringing a slice of Ibiza to the beachfront with a beach club called Playa Pacha Dubai.

Globally famed cocktail bar, Paradiso, is also set have drinks connoisseurs flocking to the soon-to-open hotel. The Dubai iteration will be the first global location for the Barcelona-born Paradiso, formerly recognised as the World’s Best Bar in 2022.

Goose Island JBR, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, 4pm to 2am Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 3am Friday and Saturday, 4pm to 2am Sunday. Tel: (0)4 275 9999. @gooseislandjbr