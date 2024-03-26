Savour authentic Arabian culture and experience true desert life…

Need an escape? Round up the family and take a short drive out of the bustling city to Al Dhafra and experience the Holy Month under the stars.

Starting March 26, 2024, Ramadan at Al Dhafra Fort will be bustling with a plethora of activities you can enjoy with friends and family. Events of the day will start from 9pm and will run until 1am (the following day), so you can enjoy an iftar before you head on over. The five-day event ends on March 30, 2024. Do note, fees will apply.

Here’s what to expect at Al Dhafra during Ramadan:

Tuesday, March 26: Family Evening

Wednesday, March 27: Ramadan Majlis Etiquette

Thursday, March 28: Ladies’ evening

Friday, March 29: Poetry evening

Saturday, March 30: Tales from the Past

Fan of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, did you know over Ramadan, you can visit the stunning dome for free from 8.30pm to 1am? Do note though, visitors won’t be able to enter the museum after 12.30am, and you will not be allowed to enter the permanent galleries and temporary exhibition spaces.

You can also check out the Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat until March 31. The arcade is open from 9pm after iftar until 2am. The event is popular among Abu Dhabi residents, especially the youth and is a great space where the community can come together over the Holy Month. Inside, visitors can expect diverse elements of art, culture and entertainment.

On Yas Waterfront Market between 9pm and 2am, you can immerse yourself in Ramadan decor, shop at the outdoor market or satisfy your hunger pangs with regional favourites including the luqaimat, rigag and koshari, as well as steaming cups of tea.

If you want some photo-worthy memories, head to Ramadan Nights at The Fountains at Yas Mall. Running until Eid, you can enjoy a series of fun activities, dining choices, games and other activities. At the venue, you’ll also find a cool photo installation.

