The fun pop-up kicks off this evening on Al Maryah Island…

Experience a host of cultural and traditional delights at Al Maryah Nights beginning this evening, as one of the capital’s premier lifestyle and retail destinations is about to host a fun display for the whole family to enjoy from March 28 to 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Maryah Island (@almaryahisland)

From 5pm to midnight, Al Maryah Nights will transform the island, with the pop-up experience providing fun activities for all age groups including calligraphy sessions, rock climbing and bungee jumping. Additionally, it will also feature traditional Ayallah & Harbiyah performances.

For those looking to indulge in some friendly competition, you can look forward to a weekend of board games, and for retail enthusiasts, traditional fragrances and fashion picks such as bakhoor, oud, and a collection of abayas will be available to purchase. If you’re more the experiential kind, enjoy a unique opportunity to indulge in a homegrown coffee brewing experience at their Majlis, and for the fitness focused, there’s also activities to enjoy at Active Al Maryah. You will also be able to explore and discover authentic flavours and products at their traditional “Bakala” area, and if you’re heading over with the whole family, enjoy their movie nights.

In addition to all of the above, Al Maryah Island also includes various Ramadan-themed options for the entire family, including incredible Iftars at the many award-winning restaurants housed at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Hotel and the Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

If you’re looking to explore even more Ramadan-themed popups and activations around the capital, here’s a nifty list.

Al Maryah Nights, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, March 28 to 31, 5pm to midnight. almaryahisland.ae