A House in Jerusalem

Releasing: March 7

Starring: Johnny Haris, Miley Locke, Sheherazade Farell

Follows a Jewish-British girl who is moved from England to Jerusalem for a new start that can help her heal from the death of her mother, but in the way she meets with the ghost of a Palestinian girl who was separated from her family.

The Holdovers

Releasing: February 29

Starring: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

A Christmas story of three lonely, shipwrecked people at a New England boarding school over a very snowy holiday break in 1970 stars Giamatti as Paul Hunham, an odiferous, optically-challenged adjunct professor of ancient history who is universally disliked by students and faculty; Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Mary Lamb, the head cook of the school whose only child Curtis was killed in Vietnam, and Dominic Sessa, in his film debut, as Angus Tully, a student at the school – a smart, damaged, troublemaker but a good kid underneath who’s just trying to make his way. Left to their own devices in the empty school, there are adventures, a little calamity and finally, a semblance of family.

On Netflix…

Damsel

Releasing: March 8

Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Robin Wright

With the weather forecast looking very grey and wet, staying in may be your only option this weekend. In Damsel, young woman’s marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she’s offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon. Grab some popcorn and indulge movies at home.

