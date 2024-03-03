8 amazing things to do in Dubai this week: March 4 to 7

Plans for the week, sorted…

Looking for some things to do in Dubai this week? There’s plenty from checking out an open-air art festival to a business lunch, seeing Kevin Hart and more…

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week:

Monday, March 4

Laugh out loud with Kevin Hart

Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE this year. He will be performing for one night only, on March 4. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humour. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here.

Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, March 4, from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Add to your TBR pile with Big Bad Wolf

The biggest book sale in the world, the Big Bad Wolf has returned to Dubai with amazing deals that will blow you away. The book sale will run until Sunday, March 10, opening each day from 10am until midnight at Sound Stage in Dubai Studio City. The sale will feature a whopping two million books spanning plenty of genres and languages with plenty of options for children and adults alike. Visiting for the first time? Here are some tips offered by the Big Bad Wolf himself. Read more here.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, March 1 to 10, 10am to 12am. @bigbadwolfbooks_uae

Tuesday, March 5

Enjoy a day of pampering at Coya Spa & Salon

In need of some personal TLC? Head to Coya Spa & Salon for a curated treatment that will leave you feeling pampered and revitalised from head to toe. It all begins with a soothing and aromatic Moroccan bath designed to cleanse and rejuvenate the skin before you enjoy a relaxing 45-minute massage. A facial follows catered to your complexion needs and then you will enjoy a nourishing treatment and blow-dry for your locks. And finally, your day of pampering will end with a luxurious manicure and pedicure experience, leaving your hands and feet perfectly pampered. This day of pampering will cost you Dhs950. If you’re running short on time, you can spread the treatment over four weeks.

Coya Spa & Salon, Park Centre Mirdif, Mirdif, Dubai, Dhs950 ladies day out package, Tel: (0)4 601 5555, coyaspa.com

Tuck into a business lunch at Chic Nonna

Be it for a power meeting or a leisurely catchup, Chic Nonna is offering a business lunch menu with a diverse mix of Italian cuisine with a twist. Expect hearty starters, salads, antipasti, pasta and risotto and more. Your two-course meal will cost Dhs140 (without VAT).

Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, South Market, Zone D, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 2pm, Tel: (0)4 605 2000. chicnonna.com

Wednesday, March 6

Indulge in the perfect combo: Oysters and champagne

Throughout March, Duo Gastrobar at Dubai Hills is welcoming guests with a pairing of oysters and champagne. According to a university study, a pairing of bubbles and the delicacy creates ‘a mesmerizing “umami synergy” emerges, creating an irresistible pairing.’ The oysters are bought from Dibba Bay – the UAE’s finest fresh oysters, and at the gastro bar, you can enjoy six oysters and two glasses for Dhs249, or 12 oysters and a bottle of bubbles for Dhs649.

Duo Gastrobar, Dubai Hills Business Park 4, Dubai, weekdays 12pm to 11pm, weekends 12pm to 12am. @duo.uae

Immerse yourself in digital art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODA (@todadubai)

Step into the paintings of two artistic visionaries of the Art Nouveau era — Antoni Gaudi and Gustav Klimt. You will be surrounded by a kaleidoscope of colour and imagination during the 40-minute digital experience. From the iconic towers of Sagrada Familia to the whimsical curves of Casa Milà, the golden glow of The Kiss to the haunting allure of The Tree of Life, you’re sure to be left mesmerized. For children ages three to 12, tickets are Dhs60 and for adults, it’s Dhs110.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, until March 31 (tbc), Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Thursday, March 7

Enjoy an open-air art gallery at DIFC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIFC (@difc)

DIFC’s popular Art Nights returns this week for two days on March 7 and 8 at the Gate Village. Now in its 17th edition, the open-art art gallery shines a spotlight on emerging local and international artists showcasing art. Visitors will be able to check out multimedia art displays, partake in panel talks, see art performances and shop at pop-ups (including FLTRD) at the venue. You can also interact with the art galleries, artists, and artworks within the urban space including Christie’s Middle East, MIA Art, and Dynowish.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, DIFC, March 7 and 8, free entry, @difc

Hit the pause button at The Six

In need of some friendly competition with your peers? Plan with mates and head to The Six where more than 1,000 games await. You can pick a game for yourself, or ask one of the resident experts for a recommendation. Each player must pay Dhs35 for an unlimited amount of game time. The café also has an extensive menu, so everybody is sure to find something to their liking.

The Six, Sunrise Bay, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 9am to 12am, Sat and Sun 9am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 334 2666, @thesixcafe