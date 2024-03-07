We could be in for a rainy weekend in the capital…

Abu Dhabi could well be in for bad weather this weekend, as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been forecast for most of the UAE per reports by the National Centre for Meteorlogy (NCM). The UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) is set to host a special media briefing at 5pm today, on the upcoming weather conditions.

With capitalites experiencing sporadic drizzles since Monday in the capital, light rain was also experienced in Al Ain’s Um Ghafah and Al Sarouj areas early this morning, as was moderate rain in Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed City and in Musaffah.

Make sure you also brace yourself for a cold snap, as while the skies are expected to clear on Sunday morning, post-sunset temperatures could dip to 15°C.

