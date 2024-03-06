We aren’t calm…

Hitmaker and star Rema will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday, April 11. This performance will be part of the Afroworld collection of performances. Tickets are already on sale and start from Dhs199.

Via Coca-Cola Arena’s Instagram, they announced that the artist will have a special guest joining him. We aren’t sure who just yet but as soon as we know, you’ll know.

From Naija to the world <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You will know Rema for his iconic hit Calm Down which has a special remix with the pop star Selena Gomez. However, Rema has in his own right plenty of incredible tracks that are sure to wow the crowd.

His first debut hit Iron Man, quickly became very popular back in 2019, however, he gained international recognition for his hit Dumebi, which was released in the same year. Following the release of Dumebi, anybody who went clubbing in Dubai in 2022 would know his track Soundgasm. Rema has plenty of other incredible hits such as Beamer, Soweto, Bubalu and Women.

Also at the Coca-Cola Arena

If you can’t wait until April for performances we have none other than R’n’B star, Khalid making his way to the Coca-Cola Arena this weekend, March 8.

April will be a very busy month at the arena as we have some superstars making their way to the stage. Iconic Aussie singer, The Kid Laroi will be at the Coca-Cola Arena for one night only on Friday, April 19.

If slow smooth hits are more your jam, then you’ll be happy to know that the ever and always-popular boy band Boyz II Men will also be making their way to the big stage on April 28.

A little later in the year, but not too far away we have the Reggae legend, The Mr Boombastic hit maker, Shaggy. Who will be performing alongside Blackstreet.

Rema in Dubai, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, April 11. Tickets on sale from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Social and Supplied