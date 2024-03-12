Calling all classical music fans…

Giuseppe Verdi’s iconic, soul-stirring composition Requiem will come to life in the capital this April. Dubai Singers & Orchestra will take to the stage at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi on Sunday, April 21 at 7pm to perform the operatic choral work.

Requiem is considered to be one of the greatest compositions in classical music, making for a perfect showcase of all the elements – vocal, choral and orchestral writing.

The 150-strong choir and orchestra, conducted by Music Director Jennie Lee-Foster, has some 90 singers and a 60-piece orchestra. This performance will feature a quartet of professional soloists flown in exclusively from the UK – Soprano Elizabeth Donovan, Mezzo-soprano Hannah Pedley, Tenor Matthew Minter and Bass Christopher Sheldrake.

The four soloists and the choir will work together to weave their sounds in dramatic style throughout this seven-part mass. Some of the parts include the Dies Irae, ‘Day of Wrath’ or ‘Judgment Day’, featuring a dark mood, with a surround-sound of eight trumpets foretelling the coming of the day of judgment. There are also lighter parts, such as ‘Hosanna in the Highest!’ at the end of the Sanctus.

Requiem by Giuseppe Verdi

Verdi composed this masterpiece in the year 1874 in Latin, for four soloists, a double choir and an orchestra, in memory of Alessandro Manzoni, whom he admired. The musical setting for the Catholic funeral mass at one point was referred to as the Manzoni Requiem – dedicated to the Italian poet, novelist and philosopher.

Take note…

The show will take place for one night only on Sunday, April 21 at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. The performance will start at 7pm. Tickets start at Dhs150 and are available to purchase on platimumlist.net.

Requiem by Dubai Singers & Orchestra, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Sun, Apr 21, 7pm, tickets at Dhs150, platimumlist.net

Images: Supplied