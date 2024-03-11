The Dubai beach club will relocate to JBR very soon…

In November, Ceasars Palace bid goodbye to Bluewaters after a five-year stint, with the hotel reopening as a Banyan Tree property in December. While some of the venues have stayed, others have departed. And while fan-favourite Cove Beach club stayed for the first few months of the year, it’s now officially closed its doors.

But it’s not all bad news. Cove Beach is moving to a shiny new location soon. Marking a new turn in the brand’s long-standing relationship with Dubai Holding, it will be reopening with a new look at La Vie, JBR’s newest luxury property. Although we don’t have an exact date yet, stay tuned as it’s set to be soon.

This new rendition of what we know and love is sure to add to the beach clubs in the vicinity with premium F&B offerings and lifestyle experiences, giving them an elevated dimension and all the vibes, only better.

As with the current Cove Beach, guests can expect three tiers of offerings, with the indoor/outdoor restaurant serving an elegant dining experience, cabanas and sun loungers by the pool and on the sand, and a sprawling deck area with a new rosé lounge and DJ booth built purposely on the beach for all the fun to come.

In good news for all the loyal fans and frolickers of Cove Beach, the current programme of activations will continue. The award-winning ladies’ day, industry day, NXT Friday, Rendezvous and Garden of Cove will all return bigger and better to match the new, boujee location.

Brilliant new beach clubs coming to JBR

Cove Beach won’t be the only new addition to the tan-topping, Champagne-popping scene in JBR this year. Opening later this month will be Playa Pacha, the new pool and beach experience at FIVE LUXE. Then later this year, another slice of Ibiza will land on the shores of Habtoor Grand, with the White Isle’s iconic O Beach set to open for the new season.

