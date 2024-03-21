The renowned restaurant from London’s Dorchester Hotel will open in Dubai’s Dorchester property, The Lana…

One of the world’s most famous high-end Chinese restaurants is coming to Dubai. Get ready to get your fix of Cantonese fine dining at China Tang, opening soon at The Lana, Dorchester Collection Dubai, in Business Bay.

It’s a fitting location for the Middle East’s first outpost of China Tang, with the original being housed in the iconic Dorchester Hotel in London. And you won’t have long to wait to check it out, as according to a post on LinkedIn, it’s opening in the middle of this year.

The upscale Cantonese restaurant is inspired by the art-deco era of 1930s Shanghai, and is known and loved for its classic Chinese and Cantonese dishes, as well as its signature Peking Duck, so we can’t wait to check out the menu at the brand’s upcoming Dubai venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by China Tang at THE DORCHESTER (@chinatanglondon)

It is also iconic in terms of its interiors, with a maximalist, Art Deco aesthetic complete with intricate design details in everything from the hand-painted tapestries to the classic thread-bound manuscripts. The private dining rooms in London have hosted dinners for everyone from model Kate Moss to British Royal Princess Eugenie. So, while we don’t know what the Dubai venue will look like, we’re sure to expect some famous faces at China Tang Dubai.

First opened in London in 2005, the China Tang brand has since expanded to open branches in Hong Kong and Beijing. It’s part of the Hong Kong-based Lai Sun Dining – a member of the Lai Sun Group – who operate some of Hong Kong’s most renowned restaurants, as well as the China Tang brand worldwide.

When China Tang Dubai opens in The Lana, it will join an already impressive collection of restaurants and bars, which include a duo of concepts from star chef Jean Imbert: rooftop bar High Society and elegant Mediterranean restaurant Riviera; plus Jara, a refined ode to the Basque region by chef Martín Berasategui. A further four restaurants will also be added to the drinking and dining collection at the Business Bay property.

Images: China Tang London/ Facebook