A must-see spectacle during the Holy Month…

Every year during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai, cannons are fired every day at sunset to announce iftar. The Dubai Police have been entrusted with the responsibility of firing these special cannons ever since the 1960s.

The cannons use blank cartridges so it’s safe if you want to head on over to check it out, though you may want to plug your ears. It’s a unique and memorable occasion which always draws in plenty of residents and visitors who want to witness the deafening boom of the cannon fire.

Want to witness this longstanding tradition also known as midfa al iftar? This year, there will be stationary Ramadan cannons in 7 locations, as well as a mobile cannon that will visit to 13 different locations throughout the month of Ramadan.

Here are all the confirmed Ramadan cannons in Dubai this year.

Stationary Ramadan cannons

Expo City Dubai

Let Ramadan be the perfect opportunity to revisit Expo City, as Ramadan cannons will be fired every day at sunset. Dubai Police have stated that this will be the ‘main cannon’ of the year. The Ramadan cannon will be located at Al Wasl Avenue at the Expo City Dubai.

Location pin here.

@expocitydubai

Burj Khalifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emaar Dubai (@emaardubai)

The Ramadan cannons return in 2024 to Burj Khalifa. It may just be one of the most popular spots to witness the Ramadan cannon, so if you want a good view, head on over early. It takes place right in from the stunning tower next to Burj Park.

Location pin here.

@burjkhalifa | @emaardubai

Damac Hills

Live in Production City, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Sports City, Motor City, Arabian Ranches or Town Square? The closest cannon location to you will be Damac Hills. At the moment, the exact location has not been announced.

@damacofficial

Dubai Festival City

People usually flock to Dubai Festival City to go shopping at the mall, dine at one of the very many restaurants or catch the cool IMAGINE show. Now, visitors will also have a chance to see the Ramadan cannons. It takes place in front of the mall.

@dubaifestivalcity

Hatta Guest House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hatta Guest House (@hattaguesthouse)

Want a cool unique snap of the Ramadan cannons? Head to Hatta Guest House where you will get picturesque views as the backdrop of your Ramadan cannon photos. Make a day of it and explore the mountainous city with our Hatta guide here. This was the location pin for the cannons last year, so although the exact location has not been officially confirmed, this would be a good place to start.

@hattaguesthouse

Mirdiff Downtown

If you stay in Mirdiff, you can visit Dubai Festival City to see the cannons, or you can stay in your own community as Ramadan cannons will also be located in Mirdiff Downtown. Once again, an exact location isn’t available at the moment, but once you’re at the venue, look out or ask someone for directions.

Vida Creek Harbour

New for 2024, you’ll be able to see the Ramadan cannons fired to mark the start of iftar at Vida Creek Harbour. Although an exact pin hasn’t been given, it’s likely to be near the viewing deck that gazes out towards the Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline.

Mobile Ramadan cannon

Dubai Police have also confirmed that a mobile Ramadan cannon will be at each of the locations below for two days throughout the Holy Month:

Al Satwa Big Mosque

Burj Khalifa

Nad Al Sheba

Al Ghaf Walk

Umm Suqeim Majlis

Zabeel Park

Nad Al Sheba

Dubai Creek Harbour

Hatta

Nad Al Sheba

Al Khawaneej Majlis

Festival City

DIFC

Images: Supplied and social