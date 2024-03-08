One more weekend for you to enjoy it all…

For now, that is. The 4th edition of Salt Camp, inspired by all things Japan, started from a sweet story of travel. The Salt team took a trip to Japan and were mesmerised by the culture, the customs and the art. They took inspiration from this visit and turned their experiences into a landscape we can enjoy.

This weekend will be the last chance for you to catch this Japan-inspired celebration with the next three days being the last of both the campsites – Museum of the Future in Dubai and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Some super exciting things took place during this season of Salt Camp. The pop-up hosted the very first musical festival by the cult burger brand, where visitors could come, camp out and witness rainbow geishas, butterfly dancers and more musical performances.

The first stop of the Japanese Festival was the capital, where they performed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi outpost. After this, they will made their way to Dubai, to the Museum of the Future, for an exciting cultural experience.

Follow the trail to Japan

This was a portal to Japan – with bits of the country from the farthest, most underrated corners. Visitors could find epic anime, foodie weekends, incredible Japanese art, local cheeseburgers, takibi goodness and of course, camels to lead you into it all at Salt Camp Japan.

The colours of the landscape signified a huge part of the trip that started it all. Nature, traditions, arts, streets, food, people, fashion and language – a colour for each element.

We’re sad to say goodbye for now, but also excited for what the next edition will bring!

Salt Camp, Museum of the Future, Lovure Abu Dhabi, @findsaltcamp